Nandamuri Balakrishna's Favourite Foods: Diet, Food Habits And Fitness Secrets Revealed

Nandamuri Balakrishna is known for his disciplined lifestyle and fitness. From his favourite dishes to daily food habits, here's a look at what the veteran Telugu actor likes to eat and how he stays fit.

Nandamuri Balakrishna looks completely mass and powerful on the silver screen. He stays very warm and disciplined in real life. Balayya has very specific choices for his daily meals. Fans always want to know about his favourite curries. He eats a full meal but still maintains perfect fitness.

People always connect Balakrishna with non-vegetarian food. He actually loves vegetarian dishes equally. Balayya must have 'pappu' on his plate every single day. He starts or ends his meal with hot rice, ghee pappu, avakaya, or pappucharu. He also loves gongura pachadi very much. Balayya feels his meal remains incomplete without this gongura pickle.

Balayya enjoys non-vegetarian food a lot. He specially loves Rayalaseema natu kodi dishes. He eats natu kodi pulusu and garelu with great interest at home or on shooting sets. Balakrishna also likes mutton very much. He prefers traditional spicy mutton curries and talakaya kura.

Balakrishna loves serving food to others with great affection. He never eats home-cooked food during film shoots. Balayya eats the regular production food along with the entire crew. He prefers this even if the shooting happens near his house. He proudly says that production food brought him to this high level in life.

Fans always wonder how Balakrishna stays so energetic and fit at this age. Balayya wakes up right after 3 AM every day. He finishes his workout, bath, and pooja before 4:30 AM. He keeps his mind peaceful through regular prayers. Balayya eats a full stomach but burns those calories through heavy morning workouts. These strict habits keep him super fit.