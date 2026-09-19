Gurugram Biker Says Hit-And-Run Not Caste-Based, Calls It 'Illogical'

Woman biker Sia, who was allegedly hit by a car on Gurugram's Golf Course Road on Friday said the incident should not be linked to casteism. The victim added that an attempt was being made on social media to shift the narrative and portray the incident as a caste-based issue, which she termed "illogical". The two accused in the case are set to be produced before a court after their two-day police custody ends today. "Look, there is currently an attempt to shift the narrative on social media and frame this as a caste-based issue; personally, I do not want this linked to casteism. Everything being said is illogical. I firmly believe that casteism should not be a factor here. I don't understand the mentality of those targeting specific castes. This incident could have happened to anyone-any girl or even an elderly person. It isn't about casteism; it could have happened to anyone in the future. So, I feel that the current discourse is illogical," she told ANI.

Victim expresses faith in investigation

When asked how she sees the ongoing investigation, the victim Sia informed that an SIT had been constituted to probe the case and she has full faith in the judiciary. "Regarding the investigation, they placed the accused on two-day remand, and an SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed. Information has emerged that they had been drinking alcohol all night. I have faith in the judiciary to take the strict action I have demanded; they are doing their job," she said.

Accused to be produced in court

The two accused arrested in connection with the Golf Course Road hit-and-run case, Kalyan Bainsla and Lovneesh, will be produced before the court of Civil Judge Nidhi Beniwal on Friday as their two-day police custody ends today. The accused were taken into police custody from the Gurugram district court after being produced before Civil Judge Nidhi Beniwal. Kalyan Bainsla was arrested from Dausa in Rajasthan, while Lovneesh, who was allegedly present in the car with Bainsla at the time of the incident, was arrested from Palwal in Haryana.

'All four must receive harshest punishment'

On the two accused who are yet to be arrested, Sia said all four accused should face the harshest possible punishment. "Look, I have stated that all four of them must receive the harshest possible punishment. If even one of them is let off, there is a risk that they could commit the same kind of incident in the future," she said.

Police investigation

The court proceedings come days after a video of the incident on Golf Course Road went viral on social media, showing a collision involving Sia's two-wheeler and a car allegedly driven by Bainsla. Following the viral video, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation. The police had earlier constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team to probe the road-rage case. (ANI)

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