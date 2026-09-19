Takeda, Dr Reddy's To Launch Dengue Vaccine QDENGA In India By 2027

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, through its Indian subsidiary Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Private Limited (together referred to as“Takeda”) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as“Dr Reddy's”) today entered into a distribution agreement under which Dr Reddy's will promote and distribute Takeda's dengue vaccine, QDENGA®, across India's private market for pediatric and adult vaccination in India.

Subject to completion of applicable processes with local authorities, the vaccine is anticipated to become available in the first half of 2027.

The collaboration follows the approval of QDENGA's marketing authorisation by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in July 2026 for individuals aged 4-60 years. As India's first approved dengue vaccine, the approval marks an important milestone in the country's efforts to strengthen dengue prevention and management.

Takeda is committed to supporting the country's long-term dengue control efforts and enabling broad, equitable access to QDENGA. While inclusion in India's public immunisation program remains an important long-term ambition, private-market availability through Dr. Reddy's will provide a pathway for eligible individuals to access the vaccine once it becomes available.

Through the collaboration, Takeda and Dr Reddy's will support healthcare-professional engagement, disease awareness, promotion and distribution of QDENGA across India's private market for paediatric and adult vaccination, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Dengue: A Public Health Challenge in India

Dengue remains a significant and evolving public-health challenge in India, with reported cases increasing 11-fold over the past two decades. According to a nationwide dengue surveillance study conducted by the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of the Indian Council of Medical Research, all four dengue virus serotypes (DENV-1 to DENV-4) are co-circulating across multiple regions in India, with 1 in 14 patients being infected with multiple dengue serotypes concurrently. With dengue cases occurring year-round across India, dengue prevention and management is an urgent public-health priority.

Leadership on the Collaboration

Dr Mahender Nayak, Head of Intercontinental Markets, International Business Unit, Takeda, said,“Takeda is committed to supporting India's evolving healthcare needs and expanding access to dengue vaccination. We welcome the recent Parliamentary Committee on Health's recommendation to consider dengue vaccine for the Universal Immunisation Program. 3 This reflects the growing recognition of dengue as a significant public health challenge. In parallel, our private-market collaboration with Dr Reddy's will help enable timely private-market access for eligible individuals once QDENGA becomes available in India.”

MV Ramana, CEO - Global Generics, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said,“As the second-largest vaccine player in India, we believe the introduction of India's first approved dengue vaccine is an important development for the country's healthcare landscape. Through our collaboration with Takeda, we look forward to making QDENGA available to eligible individuals and contributing to efforts aimed at addressing the country's dengue burden.”

Details of the Strategic Collaboration

In preparation for the anticipated availability of the vaccine in India in the first half of 2027, the strategic collaboration brings together Takeda's and Dr Reddy's complementary strengths, established capabilities, and shared commitment to improving patient access in India.

Takeda's Role and Commitment

Takeda, headquartered in Japan, is a global, values-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to improving health and creating a brighter future. With a presence in around 80 countries and more than 245 years of heritage, Takeda has been discovering and delivering innovative treatments across oncology, gastroenterology, inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, neuroscience and vaccines to improve patient care and expand treatment options.

Under this collaboration, Takeda will contribute its global expertise in dengue prevention and vaccine science, as well as deep experience in disease education and medical, regulatory, and brand strategy. Takeda retains the rights to promote and distribute QDENGA in India's public market. In addition, Takeda retains legal ownership as well as overall medical and brand oversight rights of QDENGA in India. Together, the companies will expand access for people seeking protection against dengue for themselves and their loved ones.

Dr Reddy's Role and Expertise

Dr Reddy's is a leading global pharmaceutical company committed to improving access to affordable and innovative medicines. With a strong presence across 85+ markets worldwide and a proven track record of bringing differentiated therapies to patients, Dr. Reddy's has established significant capabilities in market development, healthcare engagement, and commercial execution.

Dr Reddy's is the exclusive partner for the promotion and distribution of QDENGA in the private market for pediatric and adult vaccination. As India's second-largest vaccine player, the company will leverage its vaccine expertise, extensive healthcare professional network across private institutions, vaccinators and physicians, and nationwide distribution infrastructure to support the successful introduction of QDENGA in private markets and expand access to dengue prevention in India. The collaboration with Dr Reddy's forms part of Takeda's long-term commitment to supporting India's evolving healthcare needs and broader dengue-prevention efforts. Continued cross-sector collaboration will be important to advancing surveillance, awareness, vector control and community engagement.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)