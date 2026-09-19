Karnataka Cabinet Meets In Mangaluru, CM Visits Kadri Manjunatha

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived at the Kadri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru on Friday to offer prayers, ahead of the state Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held in the city.

Cabinet Meeting to Focus on Coastal Development

The Cabinet meeting, being held in Mangaluru for the first time, is expected to focus on key issues concerning coastal development and tourism in the region.

CM Meets Coastal Karnataka's Content Creators

Earlier, the Karnataka CM met content creators from coastal Karnataka in a breakfast meeting. "A morning that captures the spirit of Namma Kudla - young voices, big dreams and unmistakable local flavours Started the day at Gandhi Square Cafe, meeting young creators and listening to their perspectives on Mangaluru, the city they love, the opportunities they see and the future they envision. And what's a Mangaluru morning without Mangaluru Buns, Goli Baje and Shavige Rasayana? Fresh conversations, familiar flavours and a wonderful start to the day," the CM said.

"The government itself is coming directly to Mangaluru to ensure the all-round development of the coastal region and to fulfill the aspirations of the local people. The historic State Cabinet meeting taking place today will lay a strong foundation for the future of the coastal region and write a new chapter," the CM added.

Significance of Historic Kadri Manjunatha Temple

Speaking about the significance of the Kadri Manjunatha temple, its Managing Trustee, Harinath Jogi, said, "This is a very old, historic temple. Anyone who comes here gets rid of all their troubles."

Ancient Origins and Nath Sect Links

Sharing details about the temple's history, Jogi said the shrine dates back thousands of years and is linked to prominent figures from the Nath sect. " This is a temple, a very old one. At the end of the Treta Yuga, Lord Parshuram ji found Lord Manjunath here. Later on, Bacheranath ji and Gorakhnath ji from the Nath sect came here to Mangalore," he said, adding that Lord Manjunath had appeared before them and resided at the site.

Jogi said the Chief Minister's visit held special significance for devotees. "Our Chief Minister comes here now. You won't find temples of this kind anywhere else; there's nothing quite like it. But today he came, and all his problems were resolved," he said.

The Udbhav Shivalinga and Sacred Tirtha

Describing the temple's central deity, Jogi said, "Over here, everyone can see our Manjunath Temple. This is the Udbhav Shivalinga. It was 75 per cent underwater and 25 per cent above water. Matsyendranath ji and Gorakhnath ji merged with this linga. It is a linga that connects the North and the South, and it's a very ancient temple, dating back 4,000 years."

He also spoke about the Bhagirath Tirtha located within the temple premises, tracing its origin to Kashi. "This is the Bhagirath Tirtha. It comes from Kashi towards here. After pleasing Goddess Ganga, he came here underground through Lord Shiva's matted hair. People call that Bhagirath Teerth," he said.

Extending his wishes for the Chief Minister and the Cabinet, Jogi said, "Shivakumar ji comes over here, and all his troubles just disappear. Let's all pray together for his well-being; the whole cabinet." (ANI)

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