BB Stock Heads For Weekly Gain: Retail Turns Bullish On Blackberry Ahead Of Earnings As QNX Helps Drive Physical AI



BlackBerry's QNX, used in over 275 million vehicles, is also expanding into robotics, industrial automation and other Physical AI applications.

QNX has partnered with Sift to let engineers analyze live telemetry from embedded systems without changing device software. Analysts expect BlackBerry to report $145.5 million in Q2 revenue.

BlackBerry (BB) stock is heading for a weekly gain as retail investors turn bullish ahead of earnings. The company's QNX platform is also gaining attention as a software foundation for Physical AI, with new partnerships highlighting growing demand for real-time data and embedded-system capabilities.

BlackBerry stock traded over 1% higher overnight, ahead of Friday. The stock is also on track to reverse two straight weeks of loss, with over a 3% gain so far this week.

BlackBerry Pushes QNX Beyond Vehicles Into Physical AI

On Thursday, BlackBerry's software division QNX and data platform Sift entered a new collaboration, aimed at helping engineers analyze live data from embedded machines almost immediately.

Sift and QNX said their integration lets telemetry from QNX-based systems flow into Sift for analysis without requiring engineers to modify the software already running on the device.

QNX software runs in more than 275 million vehicles globally and is used by automakers and suppliers. The company is also pushing QNX beyond automobiles as intelligent machines become more common. Its software is being used as a foundation for robotics, factory automation, medical equipment, and other systems that need to respond to physical environments.

BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo said last month that the physical AI segment is growing fast. "It's one of our fastest-growing businesses inside the QNX portfolio. We don't talk that much about it, but we probably should.”

BlackBerry's Software Shift Is Paying Off

BlackBerry is now focused mainly on software instead of smartphones, with QNX and Secure Communications supporting its growth. In the first quarter, revenue rose 26% year on year to $152.9 million, while adjusted EBITDA jumped 144% to $36.3 million. Operating cash flow was $4.6 million, and gross margin increased to about 79%.

The company is slated to report its second-quarter earnings next week, on Sept.24. According to Fiscal data, analysts see $145.5 million in revenue with earnings of $0.04 per share.

What BB Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned 'bullish' from 'neutral' the previous day, with a 30% increase in message volume over the past week.

A user said,“People are underestimating how quickly and high this is going up this isn't your old cell phone company big upside here.”

Another user said,“We are living in a very unique opportunity right now with HUGE investment into AI which is leading into Robotics and BB/QNX is on the forefront of it. IMO... Buy as much as you can and hold!!!”

A third user wondered if BlackBerry will“announce the backlog at 1b +(over $1 billion) this earnings.”

BB stock has gained over 109% year-to-date.

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