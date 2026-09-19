Gurgaon Murder Mystery: How Meeting With Ex-Colleague Ended In HR Professional's Murder, Body Kept In Car For 7 Hours

A meeting between a 31-year-old HR professional and a former colleague in Gurgaon allegedly ended in murder, with police arresting two people in connection with the case. Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who lived with his family in Sarita Vihar, Delhi, had gone missing after travelling to Gurgaon on September 6 to meet his former colleague Anya Vats.

Delhi Police has arrested Anya and her partner, Sanyam Sachdeva, both from Gurgaon. Police suspect that a financial dispute may have been behind the killing, although investigators are still examining the circumstances and alleged motive. The couple reportedly told police they were married and had a one-year-old son.

According to investigators, an argument allegedly broke out inside Yuvraj's car after he met Anya. Police are verifying claims that Yuvraj was shot twice inside his own vehicle. The couple allegedly told investigators that they kept his body inside the car for at least seven hours while trying to decide where to dispose of it.

The body was later allegedly dumped in a sewer near the couple's home in Gurgaon before they fled to Uttarakhand, police said.

Yuvraj's disappearance began on September 6. That afternoon, he visited a restaurant in Lajpat Nagar after spending time shopping with his sisters. He later told them he had a meeting in Gurgaon and asked them to take a cab home. Around 7pm, he spoke to his family and said he expected to return by 10pm. His phone was subsequently switched off.

After being unable to contact him, Yuvraj's sister approached Lajpat Nagar police on September 11, leading to a missing-person FIR. Investigators then examined call records, internet protocol data and CCTV footage. The investigation reportedly showed that Yuvraj had last spoken to Anya and had informed his family that he was travelling to Gurgaon to meet her.

Both phones were switched off, increasing investigators' focus on Anya. Police later detected another mobile number allegedly being used by her, and technical surveillance indicated that she was in Uttarakhand. A police team travelled there and apprehended Anya and Sanyam.

Police said the accused allegedly disclosed that they had thrown Yuvraj's body into a drain near their Gurgaon residence. Investigators subsequently recovered an unidentified, badly decomposed body from a drain in Badshahpur on September 10. Yuvraj's family later identified the body from photographs.

Anya and Sanyam were produced in court and sent to five days of police custody. Investigators are continuing to examine the alleged financial dispute, the exact roles of the accused and forensic and technical evidence related to the case.