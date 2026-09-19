Viral Video: Techie Handles Massive Python Outside Hyderabad Office, Rides Away With It

A giant python spotted outside an IT company in Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu area has caught attention after a video showing a man carrying the snake went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place near the busy IT hub, where people were going about their daily work when the large snake was spotted outside a company. The unusual sight quickly drew a crowd, with several people keeping their distance while others took out their phones to record the moment.

Python spotted in front of an IT company near Durgam CheruvuA python is wandering in front of IT companies after hills and hillocks in the Durgam Cheruvu area were removed for the sale of government landIT employee captures the python#Telangana #RangaReddy twitter/HYwKL3XHtG

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 17, 2026

Man picks up python outside office

A video circulating on social media shows a man approaching the huge python instead of staying away from it. According to claims accompanying the video, the man is a software professional. In the footage, he can be seen getting close to the python and appearing to pick it up with his hands. He then places the snake around his shoulders, leaving people nearby visibly surprised.

For many onlookers, the sight was unusual. While most people would normally maintain a safe distance from a large snake, the man appeared comfortable handling it.

An Indian rock python (Python molurus) was rescued near Durgam Cheruvu which surrounds several of prominent IT companies. The non-venomous reptile was safely l rescued and shifted to a safe location. Pythons are part of #Hyderabad's native wildlife. twitter/tVjUsNx5Kk

- Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 18, 2026

Python carried away on two-wheeler

The video continues with the man walking while carrying the python on his shoulders. He is later seen apparently taking the snake away on a two-wheeler.

The footage has triggered discussion online, with some viewers expressing surprise at the man's actions. Others have raised questions about the risks involved in handling such a large snake without professional assistance. The unusual incident sparked humor on social media, with netizens jokingly quipping that as a software engineer, he naturally had no trouble handling "Python."

He is a real software Engineer, understans python

- Md Hakim (@Md_Hakim) September 18, 2026

There is, however, no confirmed information about where the python was taken after the incident. It is also not clear from the available footage whether the snake was later released at a safe location.

Experts' help important in snake rescues

The video may appear unusual or exciting, but handling a large snake without proper training can be dangerous for both the person and the animal. Wildlife rescue teams and trained handlers are generally better equipped to deal with such situations.

At present, details about the python's rescue and its eventual location remain unclear. Any official information from wildlife authorities or a trained rescue team would help establish what happened after the snake was taken away.