Ganeshotsav: VP Radhakrishnan Visits CM Fadnavis' Residence In Mumbai

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Friday visited Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, for Ganpati darshan of as part of the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations.

The visit comes amid the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities being celebrated with much fervour across Maharashtra, with several political leaders and dignitaries visiting homes and pandals to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the festive period.

BJP President's Ganeshotsav Tour

Earlier on Thursday, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Maharashtra CM Fadnavis offered prayers at the Sane Guruji Tarun Mitra Mandal Ganpati in Pune during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Nitin Nabin's visit to Pune was part of his Maharashtra visit after taking charge as BJP national president. Nabin also visited other prominent Ganpati mandals in Pune as part of his Ganeshotsav visit.

'Privileged to Witness Rich Traditions'

The BJP president said he felt privileged to witness Pune's long-standing Ganeshotsav traditions.

Speaking with ANI, Nabin spoke about his visit to Pune and his first Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Maharashtra since taking charge as BJP president.“Pune's Ganesh Utsav has a magnificent heritage and tradition. I feel privileged to witness the rich cultural and historical traditions associated with Pune, from its Mandals to its many historic sites, during this visit. This is my first visit to Maharashtra during Ganesh Chaturthi since assuming the office of party President,” he said.

Nabin also spoke about seeking Lord Ganpati's blessings and extended his wishes to the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.“After visiting Mumbai, I had the opportunity to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati here in Pune today. I extend my warmest wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi to the people of Maharashtra and pray that, through the blessings of Lord Ganesh, all Indians achieve success and prosperity," he added.

Nabin had earlier offered prayers at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple during his Maharashtra visit, where Fadnavis welcomed him.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with prayers, idol installations and gatherings across the country. The festival traditionally ends with Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are immersed in water.

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