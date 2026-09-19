BJP Alleges AAP Attacked Ravneet Bittu's Cavalcade In Punjab

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Raghav Chadha on Friday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party was "scared" and attempting to attack BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, after Bittu alleged that his cavalcade was attacked by around 500 people while he was on his way to participate in the party's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra'.

Chadha said the alleged incident also raised questions over the law and order situation in Punjab, claiming that even a leader with Z-plus security was vulnerable to such attacks. Speaking to reporters about the alleged attack, Chadha said, "The AAP is scared; that is why they are attempting to attack our party member, Ravneet Singh Bittu. This also highlights the state of law and order in Punjab. Even a former minister like Ravneet Singh Bittu-who holds Z-plus security protection-is vulnerable to such attacks. This implies that the common man in Punjab is not safe at all."

BJP Leaders Slam AAP Govt Over Lawlessness, Drug Menace

Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur also alleged that the incident was an attempt to divert attention from the BJP's anti-drug campaign. "Our drug-free campaign is launching today, and it will cover the entire state of Punjab. A terrible incident of an attack on Ravneet Bittu occurred today. In my view, this attack is an attempt to divert attention from our campaign, as they are aware of the government's failure regarding the widespread drug menace across Punjab. They had promised to completely eradicate the drug problem. If you visit any village, you will find drugs everywhere; this is all their doing. Law and order simply does not exist in the state," she said.

Further, BJP leader HS Phoolka said the drug menace had become widespread in Punjab and alleged that those speaking against drug smugglers were being targeted. "The situation in Punjab is such that drugs are sold as freely as common salt; there is even home delivery-drugs reach every doorstep in Punjab. Villagers are deeply distressed and fed up. Anyone who raises their voice against drugs or drug smugglers comes under attack....Take the case of Ravneet Bittu, for instance; he was attacked on his way to a rally organised to protest against drugs. The situation in Punjab is dire. The BJP is organising these rallies and marches to encourage those working against drug smugglers in the villages, assuring them that the Bharatiya Janata Party stands with them in this fight and is committed to eradicating the drug menace from Punjab," Phoolka said.

BJP leader Vijay Sampla also alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab had deteriorated. "There isn't a single street or neighbourhood in Punjab where someone hasn't fallen victim to the scourge of drugs; the drug menace has completely engulfed the state. Furthermore, the law and order situation in Punjab has collapsed; a reign of lawlessness prevails. I was attacked just two days ago. Prior to that, when our top leadership-State President Kewal Singh Dhillon, National Vice Presidents Manpreet Badal and Ashwani Sharma, and Sunil Jakhar-went to meet the family of the late Gulzar Singh, their convoy was surrounded and blocked," he said.

He added, "Had they not been protected by central security, they might not have escaped safely. Today, Ravneet Bittu was attacked, and an ASI was murdered in Amritsar; looking at these daily incidents, it is evident there is 'Gunda Raj' across Punjab. There is effectively no government in place. If our leaders-Ravneet Bittu, Manpreet Badal, Kewal Singh Dhillon-and I are not safe, one can only imagine the plight of the general public. With gunfire and extortion demands becoming routine occurrences, I would say that, for all practical purposes, there is no government in Punjab." He further alleged that the reign of hooliganism prevails in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly election. "A reign of hooliganism prevails here; typically, governments work to rein in such elements, but in Punjab, the government itself has established this reign of hooliganism and actively encourages it. To address the implications of this situation, we are launching a series of journeys today to raise public awareness," Sampla said.

'500 People Surrounded Convoy': Ravneet Bittu Recounts Attack

Earlier today, Bittu alleged that protesters surrounded his convoy, threatened to attack them and damaged vehicle windows. He also claimed that some protesters were carrying weapons. "Today, we were supposed to take out a yatra against drugs because this Aam Aadmi Party government and drug addicts are all colluding, and this is what they have been doing for the last four and a half years... There were around 500 people there. I passed through them in my vehicle. I have Z-plus security, with around 100 security personnel accompanying me," Bittu said.

Bittu said he was seeking registration of an FIR and had been waiting for the SSP since around 9 am. "...I am asking them to register an FIR and call the SSP, but we have been sitting here since around 9 a.m... No action has been taken so far. Bhagwant Mann, you may save your wife from five-crore deals wherever you want, but who will save these people when I get an FIR registered against them? This is how the beginning has been made today. It has become clear that they are indeed drug dealers," he said.

The BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' is being launched across the state on Friday, with the party saying the campaign is aimed at raising awareness against the drug menace. Bittu was travelling to Pathankot to participate in the campaign when he alleged that his convoy was attacked. (ANI)

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