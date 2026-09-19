Will Not Leave Congress, Will Contest Lok Sabha If Delimitation Happens

Congress leader K N Rajanna on Friday said he would remain in the Congress and would not join any other party, adding that he may contest the Lok Sabha elections if delimitation takes place.“I will not leave Congress, will not join any other party; Will contest Lok Sabha if delimitation happens,” Rajanna said.

'Only Congress can give voice to voiceless'

He said only the Congress can give a voice to voiceless sections of society.

“I am in a mindset that I should remain in the Congress. I will not leave Congress, and I will not go to any other party,” Rajanna said.

'Weakening of Siddaramaiah is weakening of Congress'

He further said it was not true that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was becoming weak, adding that any weakening of Siddaramaiah would amount to the weakening of the Congress party. "It is not true that Siddaramaiah is becoming weak. If Siddaramaiah becomes weak, it is like the Congress party itself becoming weak. In the Congress, only Siddaramaiah has the ability to attract AHINDA votes," he said.

He further said differences were common in politics and noted that the Congress had given him everything.“In BJP, only Yediyurappa and in JD(S), only Deve Gowda have the strength to bring votes,” he said.

Championing Backward Communities

Rajanna said he belonged to the ST community and the Congress had given him a ticket from a general constituency.

“Only Congress can ensure justice to backward communities and helpless sections,” he said. He also cited former chief ministers Bangarappa, Veerappa Moily and Dharam Singh, saying they could become chief ministers only in the Congress.

Lok Sabha Plans

On his future plans, Rajanna said there was a proposal to have one Lok Sabha constituency for every 10 lakh population.“If delimitation happens, the taluks of Madhugiri sub-division will come under a Lok Sabha constituency. If that happens, I will contest for Lok Sabha,” he said.

Rajanna also expressed respect for former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, saying he had worked hard to implement reservation for the ST community.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)