Caught On Camera: 73-Year-Old Driver's Car Hits Parked Bike, Drags It For 100 Metres In Delhi's RK Puram (WATCH)

A 21-year-old man was hit by a car while sitting on a parked motorcycle along Africa Avenue Road in Delhi's RK Puram area on Thursday night. The motorcycle was dragged for some distance after being struck by the car, according to the Delhi Police. The accident happened on Africa Avenue Road around 10 p.m. on September 17. The motorbike was stopped on the side of the road on the way from Bhikaji Cama Place to RK Puram Metro Station. According to the cops, they were told about the crash at 10:22 pm by the RK Puram cops Station.

Tanish Tokas, a 21-year-old Munirka Village resident, was seated on the parked black motorbike when a blue Honda Amaze struck it.

Venu Gopal, a 73-year-old Vasant Kunj resident, was driving the vehicle. Tokas fell from the motorbike after the crash. After then, the automobile pulled the motorcycle for a while. Tokas was not dragged with the car, according to the police.

He was taken for a medical examination following the incident. He had not sustained any significant injuries, according to the assessment. The vehicle involved in the collision was later confiscated by the police, and the driver was taken into custody. After being arrested, Venu Gopal had a medical examination. There was no evidence of alcohol usage during the medical evaluation.

Watch Viral Video

'Terrifying Speed' on #Delhi's Roads!Bike Got Stuck Under the Car...Sparks Flew on the Road...Driver Dragged It for Several KM!The incident is said to have taken place in the Delhi RK Puram area details awaited twitter/mFrToF20WD

- Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 17, 2026

Under FIR No. 221/26, a complaint has been filed at the RK Puram Police Station. Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been invoked by the police.

Video of the event showed the automobile hitting and dragging the motorbike. According to police, more research is being done on the accident's circumstances.