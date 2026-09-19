IND Vs AFG: Shreyas Iyer Wins Hearts With Special Invite To Ibrahim Zadran For India's Victory Photo

Team India skipper Shreyas Iyer displayed his exemplary sportsmanship following his side's comprehensive 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, September 17.

The Men in Blue dominated Afghanistan in the final T20I, with Abhishek Sharma smashing a record-breaking 30-ball century to power India to 221/7, before the bowling attack bundled out the opposition for 94 in 14.1 overs to seal a series whitewash.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/25) and Ravi Bishnoi (3/26) led the bowling charge alongside disciplined spells from Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Thakur to wrap up the victory. India were the visiting team, as Afghanistan were the hosts of the series despite playing on neutral venues, turning the final encounter into a memorable celebration of cricket.

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Shreyas Iyer Invites Ibrahim Zadran for India's Victory Photo

As Team India whitewashed Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series, skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to close out the series with a gesture that transcended the scoreboard. Since the series was named the 'Friendship Cup', Iyer invited Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran to join India's trophy celebrations and pose for the team's victory photograph.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Zadran was seen initially hesitant when Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan gleefully urged him over. Then, the Afghanistan captain stood in the middle alongside Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yash Thakur, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fr a historic snapshot that perfectly captured the essence of the 'Friendship Cup'.

The relationship between India and Afghanistan in bilateral cricket has been built on a foundation of deep warmth and mutual admiration, especially after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided Afghanistan with a home base in Greater Noida in 2015 and has continued to support Afghan cricket through regular bilateral engagements.

Indian Captain Shreyas Iyer invited Afghanistan Captain Ibrahim Zadran to join the winning team group picture post match.#AFGvIND #INDvAFG twitter/kfrOyc74Bg

- Bashir Gharwal غروال (@bashir_gharwall) September 17, 2026

A similar gesture first came to light when then Indian Test captain Ajinkya Rahane invited Afghanistan captain Asghar Stanikzai and his teammates to join India for a victory photograph with the trophy after their historic 2018 Test in Bengaluru.

Afghanistan Cricket has steadily evolved into a formidable force on the global stage, backed by a legacy of mutual camaraderie and developmental support from the Indian cricketing fraternity.

Fans Praise Shreyas Iyer's Heartwarming Gesture

Shreyas Iyer's heartwarming gesture to include Ibrahim Zadran in India's victory photograph drew widespread praise from cricket fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with many hailing the true spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie beyond the result.

Taking to their X handle, many fans praised Iyer's gesture, with several describing it as a beautiful display of sportsmanship and highlighting the camaraderie between the two cricketing nations, while others hailed the Indian captain for setting an example of respect and friendship in cricket.

A few expressed their admiration for the gesture, with one calling it 'true sportsmanship', while another described it as a 'beautiful and simple gesture.'

Great gesture including Agg captain in winning Group photo❤️ Venkatesh (@Venkat64555651) September 18, 2026

This is what the sport is all about Please treat every other teams the same way Jarks (@skraj_music) September 18, 2026

A beautiful gesture from Shreyas Iyer. Moments like these show that cricket is about respect, sportsmanship, and bringing players together beyond the result.

- Amna Malik (@amna_malik127) September 18, 2026

Good decision to invite Afghanistan Captain, this is Bharath sports sprit. Nobody do this type of spirit in the world. Jai Bharat Jai Hind.

- B. Sudheer Reddy (@SAyodya80490) September 18, 2026

That's so amazing

- Vishal (@RedPilledVishal) September 18, 2026

Beautiful and simple gesture

- సురేష్‌ నగరకంటి (@SureshNagaraka1) September 18, 2026

True sportsmanship

- Prasenjeet Chatterjee (@PrasenjeetCha11) September 18, 2026

What a beautiful gesture by our boys. ❤️

- Abhishek (@abhishek1) September 18, 2026

@bcci @ACBofficials relationship is different level.....India is one more home away from home for Afghan Cricketers & Students.... Wish it will be for every Afghan Citizensbsone day in near future.... India & Afghan should find a common border...

- NoneOtherThanNoOne (@Saptashwa7) September 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Team India and Afghanistan will be travelling to Japan for the upcoming Asian Games 2026. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign in the quarter-final on September 28, while Afghanistan will face Japan in the group stage.

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