Man Watches 'Obsession' On Flight, His Scream Leaves Baby Wide Awake (WATCH)

A man watching the horror film Obsession for the first time on a late-night flight had such a dramatic reaction to one of its most disturbing scenes that he reportedly woke a baby sleeping nearby. A video capturing the unexpected moment has been shared on Instagram, drawing attention online.

The clip was posted by the Instagram account Niminomusic and shows a passenger sitting in front of the person filming as he watches Obsession during the flight. The viewer appears completely absorbed in the movie before suddenly reacting with a loud scream. His startled response is so intense that he nearly jumps out of his seat, with the noise reportedly leaving a baby on the aircraft wide awake.

The post's caption read:“This guy in front of me on this flight was watching Obsession for the first time and I managed to catch him watching THAT scene.”

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by nimino (@niminomusic)

The scene that triggered the reaction is among the horror film's most shocking sequences. In it, Nikki suddenly appears at a car window and smashes the glass with a large rock. She then attacks Sarah with the same object after believing Sarah is having an affair with her boyfriend, Bear, who is inside the car.

The violence escalates as Nikki strikes Sarah on the head, leaving her face covered in blood. Bear is left so stunned by what he sees that he passes out. The sequence has become one of the film's most talked-about moments and was reportedly censored from the Indian version of Obsession, which was released in May.

Obsession is an American supernatural horror film written, directed and edited by Curry Barker. It stars Michael Johnston as Bear, a music store employee who uses a supernatural toy to make his friend Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, fall in love with him.

However, the wish takes a dark turn when Nikki's feelings become an unhealthy obsession. The viral flight video has now added an unexpected real-world reaction to one of the movie's most intense scenes, with viewers also focusing on the passenger's scream and the baby who was jolted awake baby who was jolted awake by it.