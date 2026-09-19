Brazil Girl Stung By Bee Swarm, Motorcyclist Uses Deodorant To Drive Bees Away And Save Her Life

A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized after being attacked by a swarm of bees on Monday, September 14, in Ibirité, located in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The incident unfolded shortly after 1 p.m. when a bee colony fell from a nearby tree, causing the insects to spread through the surrounding area and affect students and passersby.

The girl suffered numerous stings and received assistance as emergency services were dispatched to the scene. According to reports, she went into shock and later lost consciousness after first aid was provided. Other people exposed to the swarm also required medical attention during the occurrence.

Among those who stepped in to help was motorcyclist Vinícius Martins de Paulo. He noticed the girl standing in a corner crying while bees continued to surround her. He said he tried several times to speak with her, but she did not respond.

Realizing the seriousness of the situation, the motorcyclist approached and attempted to drive the insects away. He used deodorant that was stored in his motorcycle compartment as part of an effort to disperse the bees. He then escorted the girl away from the affected area and toward the entrance of the facility, where help was available.

Staff members at the location received the student and used water from a hose while assistance continued. The girl fainted after entering the facility. At the same time, other individuals impacted by the swarm were attended to by teams from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu).

Emergency Teams Secure Area After Colony Collapse

The Fire Department stated that the incident began when the bee colony fell from a nearby tree around 1 p.m. The collapse scattered the insects across a wider area, increasing the risk to people nearby and prompting authorities to isolate the location.

Military Police officers assisted in establishing a security perimeter while firefighters remained on site until conditions became safer. During the response, students were released from school and authorities continued monitoring the situation.

Firefighters later removed the insects during the night. Afterward, inspections were carried out by teams from the Municipal Environment Department. Following the assessment, activities at the location resumed.

The Municipal Education Secretary clarified that the bee colony was not inside the Municipal School Ouro Negro/Montreal. According to the department, the insects were located in the Meeting Hall, a separate space used for educational activities conducted during an alternate shift.

Students from the municipal schools Petrovale, Ouro Negro, CEI Jardim Montreal, and Maria Martins de Moraes participate in programs held there. The attack occurred as those activities were ending.

Officials also confirmed that the girl featured in video recordings is a student at Municipal School Ouro Negro. She had accompanied her grandfather to the site to pick up her sister, who takes part in activities held in the Meeting Hall.

After receiving initial care, the student was taken to the UPA in Sarzedo. She was later transferred to a hospital in Contagem for further treatment and evaluation. According to information shared with Ibirité City Hall by the family, the girl was stable, undergoing exams, and remained under observation in an intensive care unit.