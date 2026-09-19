Punjab Police ASI Shot Dead During Motorcycle Patrol In Amritsar 2Nd Attack Within A Week

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police was gunned down while on motorcycle patrol in Amritsar, triggering fresh concerns over attacks targeting police personnel in the state. ASI Harjit Singh was patrolling near the Bhagtawala Grain Market late on Thursday night when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire, according to preliminary reports. Singh suffered critical injuries in the shooting and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav paid tribute to the officer in a post on X, describing Singh's death as a loss in the line of duty.

“Our brave police officer, ASI Harjit Singh of district Amritsar, has laid down his life in the line of duty,” Mr Yadav said, adding that the Punjab Police stood firmly with the bereaved family.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore for Singh's family. Officials said the family will receive another Rs 1 crore insurance payout from HDFC Bank, taking the total financial assistance announced to Rs 2 crore.

The deadly shooting comes against the backdrop of a series of attacks involving police personnel in Punjab.

Just days before the Amritsar killing, an unidentified group calling itself the“Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan” (TTH) claimed responsibility for shooting at an Assistant Sub-Inspector near Ajnala. The officer survived that attack. The group later allegedly threatened to target him again, according to reports.

The sudden emergence of the little-known outfit has raised questions among intelligence agencies about its origins, network and possible links. Officials are examining whether TTH represents a new militant outfit or an attempt by an already banned organisation to establish a foothold in Punjab.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the killing of ASI Harjit Singh.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting and are working to identify the assailants.