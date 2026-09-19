Goa Food Guide: Panaji To Benaulim, 5 Restaurants Worth Adding To Your Goa Bucket List

While Goa is renowned for its beaches, it must be noted that it has an equally impressive dining scene. Apart from traditional seafood and Goan dishes, there are also restaurants that serve modern Indian, Burmese and regional dishes in Goa. Travellers can choose from a variety of dining destinations from Panaji, Anjuna to South Goa that go far beyond the popular beach huts.

Maka Zai - Anjuna

Maka Zai Goan Restaurant & Feni Cocktails can be another choice for tourists interested in Goan cuisines in North Goa. This restaurant specializes in regional food and cocktails with feni. At the moment, the restaurant has lunch and dinner services. This place is good for tourists who visit Anjuna in Goa.

The Black Sheep Bistro - Panaji

The Black Sheep Bistro in Panaji provides an alternative dining experience that combines elements of other cuisines along with its modern concept. This is a good place for tourists who wish to sample Goan cuisine in addition to its famous seafood and beachside eateries.

Bomras - North Goa

Bomras provides another option in the seafood-dominated menu at Goa's restaurants. The restaurant located in the Anjuna area is famous for its Burmese and Kachin cuisine, allowing tourists to taste an unusual cuisine.

Martin's Corner – South Goa

The name of Martin's Corner in Betalbatim is synonymous with the name of this popular restaurant among tourists who visit the region of South Goa. It is well known for its seafood cuisine and customer reviews.

Cavatina by Avinash Martins – Benaulim

Cavatina by Avinash Martins is a much more modern option when it comes to enjoying the cuisine of Goa. Located in Benaulim, it is one of the newer additions to the dining guides as it offers a menu tasting option.

A Food Trail That Will Take You Beyond The Beaches

These are just two examples of the ever-evolving food culture of Goa. Depending on where you choose to stay in Goa, you will have options that will allow you to travel from traditional seafood cuisine of Goa to a more modern regional cuisine and even international cuisine in close proximity.