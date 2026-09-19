Punjab Businessman Announces Mega Iphone Langar Write 'Jai Mata Di' To Win Iphone (WATCH)

Amritsar-based businessman and influencer Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as 'Raja D King', has announced an 'iPhone Langar' under which he plans to distribute Apple's globally popular smartphone for free. The much-talked-about event will be held on Tuesday, September 22, with Trehan saying the distribution will take place live in front of the media and the public. The giveaway will include only iPhone 17 models and newer versions, while the iPhone 16 will not be part of the distribution.

Trehan had announced the unusual giveaway in August, but the final date was decided on Friday, coinciding with the start of iPhone 18 sales in India.

"iPhone का लंगर""जो ग्रुप में 'जय माता दी' नहीं लिखेगा, उसे iPhone नहीं मिलेगा"- इस शख्स की बातें सुनिए जरा(@grok तुम लोगों को इस Raja D King के बारे में बताओ. ये कौन है, क्या करता है?) twitter/ivGzm3y4gv

- Akshay Pratap Singh (@AkshayPratap94) September 18, 2026

How To Enter The iPhone Langar

According to Trehan, a WhatsApp group has been created for the giveaway, and selected winners will receive calls informing them that they have won an iPhone.

"The only eligibility criterion is that all the members of the group have to write 'Jai Mata Di'. The winners will be chosen from those who have written 'Jai Mata Di'," Trehan said in the video.

The initiative is currently aimed at residents of Chandigarh and Mohali, while Trehan said 10 additional cities will be announced on September 22.

"There is no financial constraint. We will soon expand this initiative," said Trehan.

100 iPhones Already Ordered

Trehan claimed that he has already placed an order for 100 iPhone 17 units and has also discussed arrangements for distributing as many as 1,000 iPhones.

The initial plan was to distribute 100 iPhones in Chandigarh and 200 in Mohali. Trehan said the devices will be handed out gradually to prevent misuse and maintain transparency throughout the giveaway.

From Petrol Langar To Cash Giveaways

The iPhone giveaway is the latest in a series of unconventional community initiatives organised by Trehan.

His most recent campaign involved offering free petrol to people at selected fuel stations. Dubbed the 'petrol langar', the initiative saw coupons worth Rs 500 distributed for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, while four-wheelers were eligible for Rs 1,000 coupons.

Before the petrol giveaway, Trehan had organised another unusual 'langar' outside a temple in Chandigarh, where he distributed Rs 500 currency notes to people.