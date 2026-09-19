Karnataka SSLC SA-1 Exam: New Preparatory Exam Pattern Explained

The School Education Department has announced the timetable for the state-level First Summative Assessment (SA-1) for SSLC students in Karnataka. The examinations for the 2026-27 academic year will be conducted from September 23 to 30. Under the new examination format, the SA-1 exams will be conducted on the lines of the preparatory examinations, with the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) preparing uniform question papers for students across the state.

The new system aims to familiarise students with the examination process followed for the final SSLC examinations and reduce the fear and anxiety associated with annual board exams. The department has also said that the system will encourage students to prepare systematically and help prevent examination malpractices.

SA-1 Exams To Follow Preparatory Exam Pattern

The department has issued a circular outlining the new examination format. Under the revised system, schools will conduct the SA-1 examinations in the same manner as the preparatory examinations. KSEAB will prepare uniform question papers for all SSLC students across the state.

According to the timetable, the First Language examination will be held on September 23, followed by Science on September 24 and Third Language on September 25. Students will write the Social Science examination on September 26, Mathematics on September 28 and Second Language on September 29.

The examinations will conclude on September 30 with Physical Education, Vocational Education and Value Education.

Exams Scheduled From September 23 To 30

KSEAB will send the question papers directly to the login accounts of high school headmasters on the respective examination days. The Commissioner's office will supervise the entire process to ensure that the question papers are handled properly and the examinations are conducted as prescribed.

Headmasters will be responsible for downloading the question papers, printing them and conducting the SA-1 examinations at their respective schools.

New System Aims To Reduce Exam Anxiety

Officials said the main objective of the new system is to familiarise students with the examination process and reduce the fear and anxiety associated with annual examinations. The format will give students an opportunity to understand how the final examinations are conducted in a systematic and transparent manner.

The department also expects the system to encourage students to prepare thoroughly for their examinations and help prevent examination malpractices.