Li Auto Reportedly Takes The Xpeng Route Opens Self-Developed Chips, EV Technology To External Customers



Li is also looking to sell its silicon-carbide modules and supply its EV range-extender technology.

Batteries are not currently part of Li's plan because of the high level of customization required. Xpeng is reportedly looking to license its Turing AI chips, vehicle architecture, cockpit systems and driver-assistance technology.

Li Auto (LI) is reportedly looking to generate new revenue by offering its internally developed technology to outside customers, following a similar push by rival Xpeng (XPEV).

According to a report by 36kr on Friday, Li is looking to supply, among other items, its Mach driver-assistance chips to external customers.

At the time of writing, LI shares were up 1% in pre-market trading and tracking their biggest weekly gain in four weeks.

Chips, Powertrain Technologies In Focus

Li Auto is reportedly looking to sell silicon-carbide modules and has also signaled that its EV range-extender technology could be offered to outside customers.

However, batteries are not currently part of the plan because their high level of customization makes supplying to other manufacturers more difficult, the report read.

Li Auto's Mach M100 chip delivers 1,280 TOPS of computing power and is already installed in several of the company's newer vehicles, including the L9, L8 and L6 EVs.

The report said Li Auto executives have discussed the chip with companies, although no supply agreements have been announced yet.

Li Is Looking To Strengthen Its Faltering Topline

Li's second-quarter revenues declined more than 15% to RMB25.7 billion ($3.8 billion); however, excluding its vehicle sales business, revenue rose 17.6% to about RMB1.6 billion.

The company also posted a loss of RMB1.49 per share, wider than the consensus estimates of a loss of $1.47 per share, according to Fiscal. This represented the second straight quarter of a bottom-line miss.

Earlier this week, Li launched its flagship six-seat i9 electric SUV at RMB 369,800, following the launch of the new Li Mega earlier this month. The company is targeting more than 20% delivery growth this year, compared with 406,000 vehicles delivered in 2025.

Xpeng Looks To License AI, Cockpit Technologies

The development follows a report that Xpeng is looking for customers to license its Turing AI chips, vehicle architecture, cockpit systems and driver-assistance technology.

Xpeng has already held discussions with potential partners as it looks to expand its technology business beyond its existing relationship with Volkswagen.

Retail Remains Bullish On LI

Retail sentiment for LI on Stocktwits remained in the 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours.

In 2026, LI shares have slumped more than 30%, almost similar to NIO's 29.5% decline but better than XPEV's 48% crash.

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