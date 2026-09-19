Dmart Shopping Guide: 10 Best Things To Buy At Massive Discounts On Groceries To Household Items

Planning a DMart shopping trip? Check out 10 groceries and household essentials worth looking for at budget prices, along with useful picks that can help you make the most of your shopping list.

1. Massive savings on daily groceries:

You can save a lot of money on daily essentials like wheat flour, dal, and rice.

Aashirvaad Atta (10 kg): This has an MRP of Rs 612, but DMart sells it for Rs 545. You directly save Rs 67.

Dal (1 kg - DMart Premia): This costs Rs 155 at DMart against an MRP of Rs 197. You save Rs 42 here.

These small discounts add up to big savings on your monthly budget.

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Buying large packs of detergent powders and liquids at DMart saves you a lot of money.

Rin Washing Powder (7 kg): This has an MRP of Rs 760, but you get it for Rs 570 (Saving Rs 190).

Surf Excel Matic Liquid (4 kg): This costs Rs 515 at DMart against an MRP of Rs 770 (Saving Rs 255).

You can choose these based on your top load or front load washing machine.

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Parachute Coconut Oil (1 Litre): MRP Rs 575, DMart price Rs 455 (Saving Rs 120).

Colgate MaxFresh (300 grams): MRP Rs 280, DMart price Rs 181 (Saving Rs 99).

Nescafe Classic (45 grams): MRP Rs 230, DMart price Rs 179 (Saving Rs 51).

(Note: You should always check the brand and packaging before buying).

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You can buy bedsheets at very low prices in the home textiles section, apart from regular groceries.

Double bedsheet: This has an MRP of Rs 2,399 but is available for just Rs 849 at DMart (Massive saving of Rs 1,550).

Bath towel: This costs just Rs 99 against an MRP of Rs 299 (Saving Rs 200).

You must check the cloth quality and cotton percentage while buying.

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DMart offers heavy discounts on kitchen storage boxes and container sets.

An 18-piece Steelo container set has an MRP of Rs 1,701, but DMart sells it for just Rs 549. You save around Rs 1,152 on this deal. However, you should act smart and buy only what your house actually needs.

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We cannot say that every item costs less than outside shops. Prices can change based on your city and pincode. You must check the MRP, selling price, packet weight, and your actual household need before buying anything.

(Note: These few examples come from the DMart app and prices might change depending on your location).

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