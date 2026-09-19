Toyota Fortuner Alternatives: Kia Sorento To MG Majestor 5 Suvs You Can Buy Instead In 2026

The Indian SUV market offers diverse alternatives to the Toyota Fortuner, like high-tech features, hybrid technology, and off-road capabilities. Top contenders include MG Majestor, Kia Sorento, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Tayron.

Looking for cars in India that aren't the Toyota Fortuner? There isn't a single way to pick a big SUV because there are so many on the market now that buyers can find one that fits their needs. Some people may want a commanding driving position and four-wheel drive, while others may value a more feature-packed cabin, hybrid technology, a better driving experience, or a lower price.

The SUV market has some great options for all of these tastes. There are a lot of choices, from the high-end MG Majestor and the brand-new, high-tech Kia Sorento to the affordable and recently updated Mahindra Scorpio-N. Instead of the Toyota Fortuner, you might want to think about these five SUVs.

MG Majestor

If you want a bigger and fancier car than the Fortuner, you might want to think about the MG Majestor. This is MG's new top-of-the-line car, above the Gloster. It has a twin-turbo diesel engine, massaging seats, and real off-road gear like triple differential locks and different terrain modes. The MG SUV starts at Rs 43.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Majestor can be set up in both 4x2 and 4x4 ways.

Kia Sorento

In the high-end SUV market, the Kia Sorento stands out with its focus on technology, comfort inside, and engine choices. The Sorento is a good choice because it has the first strong hybrid turbo-petrol engine from Kia. It also comes with a diesel engine and all-wheel drive on some models. There are six- and seven-seat versions of the Sorento. The price in India begins at Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq is another good choice for people who want to buy a car in this market. The base price for the 2026 model is Rs 36.99 lakh (ex-market). The engine is a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol, and it has all-wheel drive (AWD).

There is also Level 2 ADAS on some versions of the Kodiaq, as well as a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and high-end cabin equipment.

Jeep Meridian

The Jeep Meridian is another three-row SUV that you might want to think about. It might be the best choice for people who want a diesel-powered SUV that is easy to drive. The SUV has a 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 170hp and 350Nm of torque. It comes with both manual and automatic transmissions, and some models offer 4x4. From the store, prices start at Rs 23.33 lakh. On better models of the 2026 model, the second row of seats slides out.

Volkswagen Tayron

The Tayron features Volkswagen's latest design language, which looks cleaner and more understated than that of the sportier Tayron R-Line.

Its fascia is characterised by sleek LED headlights that are connected by a full-width LED light bar running up to the illuminated 'VW' logo in the centre. The bumper gets a wide air dam with horizontal slats, lending the SUV a bold yet elegant look.

When viewed from the sides, the regular Tayron gets a long, upright silhouette with pronounced shoulder lines, squared wheel arches, roof rails, and subtle body cladding.