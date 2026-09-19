Pakistan Objects To Activist's Speech At UN Human Rights Council

A verbal exchange took place during the 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva after Pakistan's delegation objected to remarks made by human rights activist Arif Aajakia during the general debate.

Pakistan Intervenes During Speech

According to Aajakia, Pakistan's Mission raised an objection while he was delivering his intervention and requested that his speech be stopped. He said the Chair then gave the floor to the Pakistani delegation. Aajakia said the Pakistani delegate accused him of using the UN Human Rights Council to“malign Pakistan” and rejected the allegations made in his intervention.

He said the Chair subsequently clarified that the general debate was underway and allowed him to take the floor again and continue his statement. Responding to the intervention, Aajakia said his remarks were based on what he described as documented information. He called on the United Nations to hold Pakistan accountable for alleged human rights violations.

Allegations of Human Rights Abuses

In his intervention, Aajakia raised allegations concerning the human rights situation in Pakistan's Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, as well as in Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. He alleged that civilians in these regions have faced violations including extrajudicial killings, abductions, torture and enforced disappearances. These allegations were made by Aajakia during his intervention and were not independently established in his statement.

Aajakia also criticised constitutional and political developments in Pakistan, alleging that recent changes had contributed to the concentration of power and greater control over regional resources. He further alleged that Pakistan's military leadership was seeking greater control over political institutions and natural resources in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Concluding his intervention, Aajakia called on the United Nations to hold Pakistan accountable for what he described as gross human rights violations. The 63rd session of the Human Rights Council is being held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva from September 7 to October 7, 2026. The September 17 programme included a general debate under Item 3. (ANI)

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