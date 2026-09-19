CRWV Stock: Coreweave Secures $3.7B For AI Expansion With Convertible Debt Deal



The initial conversion price is $97.85 per share, a 22.5% premium to Thursday's $79.88 closing price.

CoreWeave expects approximately $3.64 billion in net proceeds. The company plans to spend about $499 million on capped call transactions intended to reduce potential shareholder dilution from future conversions.

CoreWeave (CRWV) on Friday priced its $3.7 billion convertible debt offering at $97.85 per share, giving the AI infrastructure company billions of dollars of fresh capital to fund its expansion.

The offering was increased from the $3 billion deal CoreWeave announced Thursday, signaling strong demand for the notes. Investors will receive a 2.875% annual interest rate, with the debt scheduled to mature in 2033.

CoreWeave expects to receive about $3.64 billion after fees and other costs. The company can raise another $500 million if initial buyers exercise an additional purchase option.

CRWV stock edged around 1% higher in pre-market trade after a fall of over 4% in the previous session, putting it on track to post a second consecutive weekly loss.

What Does CoreWeave's $3.7B Deal Mean?

CRWV stock price performance year-to-date on September 18 as of 7:20 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

In simple terms, CoreWeave is borrowing money from investors and paying relatively low annual interest on that debt. Investors also have the option to convert the notes into CoreWeave shares under certain conditions.

The initial conversion price is about $97.85 per share, which is roughly 22.5% above CoreWeave's $79.88 closing price on Thursday.

CoreWeave can choose to settle conversions with cash, shares or a combination of both.

The company plans to use about $499 million of the proceeds to fund transactions designed to reduce potential dilution to shareholders if the notes are eventually converted into stock. The remaining proceeds will go toward general corporate purposes.

CoreWeave Adds More Capital For AI Expansion

The financing comes as CoreWeave continues to spend heavily on expanding its AI infrastructure.

The company said Thursday that its contracted power capacity had increased to about 4.2 gigawatts from 3.7 GW at the end of June. It also disclosed more than $25 billion in additional customer commitments signed early in the third quarter.

CoreWeave ended the second quarter with a backlog of about $104.2 billion, giving the company a large pipeline of future revenue but also requiring significant investment in data centers, power and computing equipment.

Capped Calls Could Limit Shareholder Dilution

CoreWeave is also entering into capped call transactions covering the shares tied to the convertible notes. The basic idea is to limit some of the potential dilution shareholders could face if investors eventually convert their notes into CoreWeave stock.

The capped calls have an initial price of $199.70 per share, or 150% above Thursday's closing price. If CoreWeave's stock rises above that level, the protection becomes more limited and shareholders could still face dilution.

How Is Retail Feeling About CoreWeave's Debt Raising Plans?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWV stock flipped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' over the past day, while chatter rose to 'extremely high' from 'high' levels.

CRWV stock retail sentiment on September 18 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

One Stocktwits user described the offering as an“excellent decision from the management,” while another said CRWV shares had“held up well today.”

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CRWV stock has gained around 11% year-to-date, but fallen around 33% in the last 12 months.

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