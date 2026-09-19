Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

India's Big Defence Push: HAL Hands Over Tejas Trainers, HTT-40S To IAF WATCH


2026-09-19 04:07:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Big boost for India's indigenous defence push! HAL is handing over Tejas twin-seater trainers and HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force in Bengaluru on September 18. The handover marks another step towards strengthening India's domestic aerospace capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign sources.

MENAFN19092026007385015968ID1111679655



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search