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Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Becomes 2Nd Captain, Demands 'Gullu Ji' From Housemates BB Drama


2026-09-19 04:07:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss 20 gets a new captain as Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu wins the 'Fruit Corner' task, defeating Kanika Mann and Mahhi Vij. After taking charge, Gullu introduces his own set of funny and strict house rules, including demanding that contestants address him as 'Gullu Ji.' His unique captaincy style instantly brings a new twist to the Bigg Boss house.

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AsiaNet News

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