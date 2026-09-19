Mangaluru Cabinet Meet: DK Shivakumar Hosts Dinner, BJP Leaders Skip Event

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hosted a dinner for elected representatives and leaders in Mangaluru on Thursday night, a day ahead of the State Cabinet's special meeting in Dakshina Kannada. MLAs and MPs from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts were invited to the gathering, which was attended by Shivakumar, his Cabinet colleagues, Congress MLAs, party leaders and senior government officials. However, BJP leaders from the region did not attend the dinner.

The gathering featured a mix of vegetarian dishes and traditional coastal cuisine, including Kori Rotti, Neer Dosa and various fish preparations. Organisers also arranged local folk and cultural performances as part of the evening. During the gathering, Shivakumar interacted with Minister UT Khader, Congress MLAs and party workers.

BJP Leaders Cite Prior Party Commitments

BJP MLA Bharath Shetty and BJP Dakshina Kannada district president Sathish Kumpala had informed the organisers that they would not be able to attend the dinner. They said they were scheduled to participate in a series of party programmes held throughout the day to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

A delegation of BJP leaders from the coastal region had earlier met Shivakumar in Bengaluru and submitted a list of demands related to the development of Dakshina Kannada. BJP MLAs said they would attend meetings related to development issues and welcomed the State Cabinet's visit to Mangaluru. They also said Shivakumar had responded positively to their demands.

Earlier on Thursday, Shivakumar arrived at Mangaluru International Airport and proceeded to the Kadri Circuit House. He met Minister U.T. Khader, Congress MLAs and party workers and heard their representations and grievances.

Cabinet Hall Ready At DC Office

The State government is set to hold its special Cabinet meeting at the new Deputy Commissioner's office in Padil, Mangaluru. This will be the first time a Cabinet meeting is being held at the new DC office complex. Officials have completed arrangements for the meeting, including setting up a special air-conditioned mini-hall on the second floor of the building.

Workers were seen arranging tables and seating for the Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers inside the hall. The meeting is expected to last around three hours, with discussions focusing on the development of the coastal districts and promotion of tourism in the region.

Government staff from Bengaluru have also been involved in making the final arrangements and preparing the documents and minutes for the meeting.

State Government Machinery Shifted To Mangaluru

Several State government departments have been involved in preparations for the special Cabinet meeting, with senior officials and staff arriving in Mangaluru ahead of the meeting. Almost all Cabinet ministers are expected to attend.

However, Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and M.B. Patil are likely to miss the meeting due to other scheduled engagements. District In-charge Minister U.T. Khader inspected the mini-hall on Thursday and reviewed the preparations.

The police have also made extensive security arrangements around the Deputy Commissioner's office complex ahead of the Cabinet meeting.