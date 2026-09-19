Congress Signals Firm Stance On Seat-Sharing With SP In Uttar Pradesh

Congress Demands 'Mutual Respect' in UP Seat-Sharing with SP

Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday signalled a firm stance regarding upcoming electoral negotiations, emphasising that any seat-sharing arrangement with the Samajwadi Party (SP) must be built on mutual respect and equal standing. His remarks highlight growing strategic manoeuvring within the opposition bloc as parties prepare for upcoming electoral contests in the state.

Clarifying reports regarding seat distribution, Gautam confirmed to ANI that formal discussions with the SP have not yet begun. While expressing open flexibility for minor adjustments, he stressed that the Congress would not compromise its organisational self-respect or dignity in any prospective deal. "As for the decision, talks have not been initiated; whenever it happens, maybe next month, it will be made public," he said. "We have made one thing very clear. The Congress is the country's oldest party. It was the Congress that led the freedom struggle. Any alliance formed will be based on mutual respect; there will be equal partnership and dignity. Sure, we can show some flexibility; there might be minor adjustments, but we cannot compromise on our dignity," he added.

Gautam Slams Election Commission, Alleges BJP Bias

Gautam strongly criticised the Election Commission's decision regarding factional symbol allocation, alleging that the poll body is acting without neutrality and risking public trust in democratic institutions, after ECI froze the official name and reserved the "Flowers and Grass" symbol of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) due to an internal factional He said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal, as well as Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, had raised the issue on social media.

Gautam alleged that the Election Commission had effectively become the BJP's "B-team" and said its conduct had led to people losing trust in the poll body. "The Constitution entrusted the Election Commission with the responsibility of conducting free, fair, and transparent elections. However, its conduct suggests it is acting like a BJP cadre," he said. He further alleged that officials were compromising the impartiality of the election process and said such actions could undermine public faith in the country's democracy.

Counters BJP, Questions Unfulfilled Government Promises

Responding to attacks from BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, Gautam pointed to unfulfilled welfare and economic targets, including annual job creation goals, black money retrieval promises, and original timelines for housing and farmers' income doubling. "Does he even remember the promises PM Modi made? There was talk of providing jobs to two crore people every year. What happened to that?" Gautam said.

He also questioned the promise of bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in people's accounts, as well as the promise of providing a roof over everyone's head by 2022. Gautam further criticised the government over the condition of the Ganga and raised concerns over contaminated water supply, while alleging that farmers' income had not doubled.

Highlights Rahul Gandhi's Engagement with Youth

Gautam also spoke about Rahul Gandhi's engagement with students and said Mohan Bhagwat had appreciated the fact that Gandhi was discussing matters related to faith and religion. He said a major event was being held where Gandhi would participate and interact with youth.

Gautam said Rahul Gandhi had raised issues related to paper leaks and the education system through the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative and had become a voice for students. "Today, various parties and individuals are engaging with students; this means education and employment have become central issues. This is a victory for Rahul Gandhi and for the Congress party," he said.

He said Rahul Gandhi would visit Indore the following day for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event. Gautam alleged that more than 100 papers had been leaked and criticised the handling of examinations and the education system. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)