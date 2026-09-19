Ajit Agarkar's Tenure As BCCI Chief Selector Nears End? Parthiv Patel Emerges As Top Contender

The uncertainty looms over Ajit Agarkar's future as the BCCI men's senior team chief selector, as his tenure nears a critical juncture amid potential contract extension hurdles with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Agarkar has been serving as the head of the selection committee since July 2023, and his current tenure is set to expire in September. Ahead of the BCCI's 95th Annual General Meeting at its headquarters in Mumbai, the former India pacer's future has become a major talking point in Indian cricket's power corridors.

In the review meeting in September, Ajit Agarkar didn't attend as he was out of station and could not join the meeting virtually due to connectivity issues, with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia later clarifying that no discussion took place over changes to the selection committee or Agarkar's future.

Also Read:BCCI defers chief selector decision, Dhumal and Majumdar retained

BCCI To Take Decision on Agarkar's Decision

The BCCI's leadership, including president Mithun Manhas, vice-president Rajeev Shukla, secretary Devajit Saikia and and joint-secretary Prabhtej Bhatia, met at the board headquarters, where the representatives of the affiliated state board members were also present for the crucial discussions.

Following the AGM meeting, BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla stated that Arun Singh Dhumal and Anustup Majumdar will continue to be part of the IPL governing council, while the AGM has authorised the office-bearers to take a call on selectors.

“Arun Singh Dhumal, Majumdar retain IPL governing council posts; AGM authorises office-bearers to take a decision on selectors," Shukla told reporters after the meeting.

The AGM has authorised the office-bearers to take a decision on the chief selector/selector: Rajeev Shukla, BCCI vice-president@shamik100 #BCCI @IDFCFIRSTBank twitter/0RzvAYJ0zy

- RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) September 18, 2026

Ajit Agarkar's future as the BCCI chief selector became uncertain following the Rohit Sharma episode, with questions surrounding the veteran batter's ODI future adding to the scrutiny on the selection committee ahead of India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans.

Ahead of the Lord's Test, Rohit was reportedly informed by the selection committee that he would not be part of the World Cup plans, but the BCCI intervention saw the veteran batter remain in contention for the marquee event, with secretary Devajit Saikia publicly backing his current form.

Parthiv Patel Emerges Frontrunner for Chief Selector Post

As uncertainty looms over Ajit Agarkar's future as the BCCI chief selector, former India wicketkeeper-batter and current Gujarat Titans (GT) batting coach Parthiv Patel has reportedly emerged as the strong frontrunner to take over the top role if extension talks between the incumbent and the board fall through.

According to the report by the Times of India (TOI), Parthiv Patel's name has been discussed in Indian cricket's power corridors over the last six months, as the office-bearers were preparing for life after Ajit Agarkar. Since Agarkar was appointed chief selector in July 2023, his future has remained under discussion as the BCCI weighed its options ahead of his contract expiry.

Amid the speculation about his appointment as BCCI chief selector, Parthiv shared a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter), featuring a video,“The game you loved, the intelligence you didn't know it needed.” However, it was uncertain whether he was officially confirming his impending appointment or simply reacting to the mounting media frenzy.

Coming soon. I'm in. twitter/C5Nfq8kv5b

- Parthiv Patel (@parthiv9) September 18, 2026

PARTHIV PATEL COULD BE THE NEW CHIEF SELECTOR OF THE BCCI. ✍️ - Parthiv Patel frontrunner to replace Ajit Agarkar as the new Chief Selector, if Agarkar's contract is not extended. (TOI). twitter/nfmTQg2P8a

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 18, 2026

Parthiv Patel, who played 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and 2 T20Is, could become the senior-most member of the current selection committee in terms of Test experience if appointed as the chief selector, ahead of Shiv Sunder Das, who has represented India in 23 Tests.

Since the BCCI office-bearers have been tasked with discussing the selectors and Ajit Agarkar has remained tight-lipped regarding his future, the board is expected to take a definitive call in the coming days, setting the stage for a potential high-profile leadership change in Indian cricket's selection panel.

Also Read:95th BCCI AGM: Key decisions on selection chief, ICC representative