'He Turned Rex Upside Down, Chocked And Slammed Him': Florida Man Accused Of Brutal Dog Abuse

A 52-year-old Florida man has been arrested after allegedly abusing a black Labrador named Rex during two separate incidents in Boynton Beach, with surveillance footage showing the dog being lifted and slammed onto the pavement. According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, officers first responded on September 9 after a witness reported seeing a man lift a black Labrador above his head and slam the animal to the ground near a bus stop outside a Taco Bell on South Federal Highway.

The dog, later identified as Rex, was wearing a red 'service dog' vest and weighed about 50 pounds (around 23 kgs).

Florida Man Charged After Black Lab Is Slammed to Ground and Hoisted by NeckBOYNTON BEACH, FL - September 9, 2026, officers responded to the 2300 block of South Federal Highway after a witness reported seeing a man lift a black Lab above his head and slam it to the ground near... twitter/aLXEzNIUm1

- Police Incidents (@PoliceIncident) September 18, 2026

Second alleged attack reported next day

The following morning, September 10, another witness reported a similar incident a few blocks away. Police said the woman saw a man allegedly choking the same black Labrador with its leash, lifting him off the ground and swinging him through the air. She also reported that the dog was struck with a water bottle.

The witness told officers that Rex appeared terrified, was shaking and repeatedly cowering.

An animal control officer investigated the area and obtained surveillance footage that reportedly captured both incidents.

CCTV allegedly captures abuse

In the first video, the suspect is allegedly seen lifting Rex completely off the ground before turning the dog upside down and slamming him onto the pavement.

The second video reportedly shows the man yanking Rex by his leash, striking him with a bottle and lifting him several feet into the air by his neck before dropping him.

NEW: South Florida man accused of choking and slamming a service dog to the ground during two separate incidents last weekJuan Latrez Poole, 52, was arrested after allegedly abusing a 50-pound black Lab named RexVideo shows Poole holding the dog upside down before slamming... twitter/0gEyiXZotx

- Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) September 17, 2026

Police later identified the suspect as 52-year-old Juan Latrez Poole after a witness picked him from a photo lineup.

Rex now looking for a home

Poole was arrested on September 14 and charged with felony animal cruelty. Police said he was later released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Rex was taken to Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control following the investigation. The Labrador is now looking for a permanent home.

The case remains based on allegations, and the charges against Poole have yet to be proven in court.