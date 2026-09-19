Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya's 'Tum Mere Ho' Gets Release Date

Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya are set to share the screen for the first time in 'Tum Mere Ho', an intense romantic action-adventure film that will mark Malviya's official Bollywood debut. Directed by Ashish Panda, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 23.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's first look and release details on Instagram. The official poster features a dramatic, action-infused visual and carries the tagline, "Sometimes falling is the easy part."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Production and Crew Details

'Tum Mere Ho' brings together Choudhary and newcomer Malviya in a story described as combining romance, high-stakes drama and adventure. The film is presented by Reva Creative House and DebGuru Films. It is produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee, with Romanch Mehta and Aman Riyastee serving as co-producers.

PVR Pictures is handling the film's distribution. The screenplay and writing credits go to Niranjan Iyengar and Purva Naresh.

With its theatrical release set for October 23, 'Tum Mere Ho' will introduce Isha Malviya to the big screen alongside Gurmeet Choudhary in the new romantic action-adventure.

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