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Croatia's Water Tornado Stuns Rovinj Coast Dramatic Waterspout Caught On Camera


2026-09-19 04:06:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A dramatic water tornado, also known as a waterspout, was spotted off the coast of Rovinj in Croatia. The powerful vortex formed over the Adriatic Sea, creating a spectacular weather spectacle as stormy conditions swept across the region.

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AsiaNet News

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