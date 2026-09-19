From September 11 to 17, the city of Yekaterinburg is hosting the International Festival of Youth (IFY-2026), bringing together 10,000 young leaders under the age of 35 from 191 countries - 5,000 Russian citizens and 5,000 foreign participants, a release by Rosatom said.

Strong Indian Delegation Highlights Youth Ties

It noted that India ranks among the top countries by the number of delegates (194), alongside Argentina, Brazil, China, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia - a testament to the enduring strength of Russia-India youth ties. India also had strong participation in the 2024 Festival in Sochi (nearly 340 young professionals).

Among the confirmed Indian delegates is Amit Kothawade, who developed a COVID-19 contact-tracing app during the pandemic and now leads a startup ecosystem of 35,000 projects at a government agency. Other Indian participants include Sultana Bilquis, a RUDN postgraduate student in Russian Literature and cultural programme participant, and blogger Jaideep Sakhiya, a Skill India Master Trainer and founder of The Media Lab, who credits his participation in IFY 2024 as a turning point that inspired his focus on creating meaningful content, among many others.

The IFY-2026 follows a sector-based format, with participants representing eight professional fields: media, creative industries, public administration, science and education, sport, entrepreneurship, digitalisation and IT, social sector, the release said.

'Media Stream' Program: A Hub for Global Content Creators

A centrepiece of the IFY–2026 is the 'Media Stream' program, which opened its doors to young leaders from 191 nations on September 13 and is the festival's main hub where content creators from all over the world will engage in a dialogue on the future of the media industry - it will be of particular interest to Indian delegates working in media, journalism, content creation, and creative industries. The Program will feature guests from China, South Africa, Kazakhstan, the USA, Italy, Serbia, Portugal, and other nations. Confirmed guests include Maria Zakharova, Official Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Andrey Timonov, Director of the Communications Department of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom; among many others.

Key Festival Discussions and Sessions

As part of the 'Media Stream' program of the IFY–2026, a major panel discussion, Adventures of Foreigners in Russia: Charmed and Stayed, took place on September 13, exploring the factors that make Russia an attractive hub for talented youth worldwide.

On September 14, the plenary session Art Despite Anything: Cross‐Cultural Projects examined how culture can bridge cultures and sustain international dialogue even amid external restrictions. The discussion underscored Russia's unique cultural code and its lasting global influence.

Rosatom's Vision for Global Partnership

On September 15, the session How to Become a World Leader: From an Idea to International Recognition featured Konstantin Ruder, Deputy Director of the Communications Department of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. He highlighted how Russian high‐tech industries-including nuclear energy-offer comprehensive solutions that support long‐term development abroad, covering science, education, infrastructure, and training, the release noted.

“Rosatom doesn't just deliver technology-we build ecosystems: from training local specialists and developing research capabilities to creating sustainable industrial and energy infrastructure. This holistic approach is what makes Russian high‐tech solutions truly transformative for partner countries,” said Konstantin Ruder. (ANI)

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