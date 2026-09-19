Karnataka Cabinet Recognises Tulu As Second Additional Official Language, CM DK Shivakumar Announces

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to recognise Tulu as the state's second additional administrative language, fulfilling a long-standing demand from the coastal region. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced the decision after the State Cabinet's first meeting in Mangaluru on Friday. The decision will apply to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, where Tulu is widely spoken. The Cabinet also approved development proposals worth ₹32,611 crore, including around ₹16,000 crore for the coastal region, along with plans for a separate tourism policy for coastal Karnataka.

Tulu Gets Additional Official Language Status

The demand for official recognition of Tulu has been raised for several years by language organisations, cultural groups and residents of the coastal region. Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, various Tulu organisations and political representatives had urged the government to grant the language official recognition.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Shivakumar said the government had decided to recognise Tulu as an additional official language in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. A Cabinet note described it as the state's "second additional administrative language".

The decision means the district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will implement the new status. The government is also expected to provide funding for translation, training and other activities related to the use of Tulu in administration.

Shivakumar said the government would focus on the lives and needs of people rather than revisit why previous governments had not acted on the long-pending demand. He also said the Mangaluru Cabinet meeting was aimed at addressing regional issues and promoting the overall development of Karnataka.

Dakshina Kannada District Name Change

The Cabinet has also initiated the process of renaming Dakshina Kannada district as Mangaluru district. Shivakumar said the government would seek public opinion before taking a final decision.

The Cabinet has decided to invite objections and suggestions from the public on the proposed name change. According to reports, the consultation process will continue for a month before the government takes a final decision.

₹32,611 Crore Development Proposals Approved

The State Cabinet approved development proposals worth around ₹32,611 crore. Of this, approximately ₹16,000 crore has been earmarked for rural development, while another ₹16,000 crore has been allocated for Mangaluru, Udupi and other parts of the coastal region.

The government also announced plans to introduce a separate tourism policy for coastal Karnataka, focusing on the region's coastline, cultural heritage, religious sites and tourism potential.

The government plans to focus on tourism, port infrastructure and the development of coastal areas through various projects and public-private partnership initiatives.

The Cabinet has also approved projects involving islands and tourism infrastructure. The Gurupura river islands are being developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, while another proposal involves developing seven islands across Karwar, Bhatkal and Ankola taluks in Uttara Kannada.

The government has also decided to amend certain provisions related to Karnataka's inland vessel and maritime rules. In addition, funds have been allocated to strengthen tourism and hospitality infrastructure around the Mangaluru Lighthouse.

The decisions were announced following the State Cabinet's first-ever meeting in Mangaluru, which was held to consider long-pending demands and development proposals concerning the coastal region.