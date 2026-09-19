'Bakaiti' Season 2 Trailer Unveiled Director Promises More Heart

Director on What to Expect from Season 2

The trailer of the second season of 'Bakaiti' was unveiled on Thursday. Produced by Dice Media and directed by Samar Iqbal, Bakaiti Season 2 brings back the much-loved ensemble of Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla as the core Kataria household, alongside Devishi Madan, Ritwik Nambiar and Ashok Chavan.

On what audiences can expect from the second season, director Samar Iqbal said,“Bakaiti is a world that feels incredibly familiar to me, the kind of family where nobody really says 'I love you', but someone will make sure you've eaten, interrupt you mid-sentence, or give you advice you absolutely didn't ask for. That chaos, affection and contradiction is what makes the Katarias so special. "

He added, "For Season 2, my biggest instinct was to get closer. Season 1 observed the Katarias; I wanted Season 2 to breathe with them. We've kept the madness and humour intact, but we're spending more time inside the characters, their relationships, their little heartbreaks and the things they struggle to say. I'm grateful to Hindi Zee 5 for continuing to support stories that are rooted and allow a show like Bakaiti to come back to audiences. It has been an absolute joy to make, and I'm excited for audiences to come back to the Katarias. There's more heart, more humour and, obviously, a lot more bakaiti."

Cast Shares Their Excitement

As per Rajesh Tailang, the new season "brings the same warmth, humour and relatability, with the family returning with even more bakaiti."

Actor Sheeba Chaddha said,“What makes Bakaiti so much fun is that the chaos comes from situations that are so familiar. With two Kataria families now under one roof, there is naturally a lot more confusion, more arguments and, of course, more bakaiti. At the same time, the show has that warmth which makes you root for this family despite all their madness. It was wonderful to return to this world and these characters, and I'm really happy that the trailer is now out."

The second season of Bakaiti will be out on Zee 5 on 25th September.

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