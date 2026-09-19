Tom Cruise Says Taylor Swift 'Schooled' Him On Football At Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift 'Schooled' Tom Cruise on Football

Tom Cruise has revealed that Taylor Swift was the one teaching him about football when the two stars were spotted chatting while watching Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cruise discussed his conversation with Swift during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 17, three days after the pair were seen together in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium during the Chiefs' season opener against the Denver Broncos. Asked by Jimmy Fallon what he and Swift talked about while sitting together, Cruise said,“She was schooling me on football.” When Fallon asked if he was serious, Cruise replied,“For real.”

'She's a Genius': Cruise Praises Swift's Talents

Cruise, who was promoting his new film Digger, went on to praise Swift's knowledge of the sport, saying,“She was bringing the football. First of all, she's a genius,” as quoted by People magazine. The actor added that he had followed Swift since she was young and described her as a talented creative across several fields.“She's funny. She's got such a great sense of humour. A brilliant writer also, by the way. Brilliant musician and director. Very skilled,” Cruise said.

Cruise also recalled Swift discussing her early lack of knowledge about football when she first met Kelce. According to the actor, Swift told him,“You know, he's so patient,” prompting Cruise to laugh and respond,“I'm sure he was. I think everybody would be very patient with her.” Cruise said their conversation extended beyond football to music and movies, adding that Swift now“knows... she's just bringing it.”

Swift's Continued Support for Travis Kelce

Swift was at the Chiefs' September 14 game to support her husband, Kelce, as Kansas City faced the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs won the AFC West matchup 31-10.

The game also marked Swift's return to the stands after she became a regular presence at Kelce's games during their relationship. She first attended a Chiefs game in September 2023, when Kansas City played the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cruise was among the A-list guests at Swift and Kelce's wedding on July 3 at New York City's Madison Square Garden. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)