Mandya Accident: Car Plunges From Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Flyover, Woman Injured

A car plunged from a flyover into an underpass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Ummadahalli Gate in Mandya. A woman sustained serious injuries, while two other occupants were also injured in the accident.

A horrific accident occurred on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Ummadahalli Gate in Mandya on Friday. A car reportedly lost control and fell from the flyover onto the underpass below.

A woman sustained grievous injuries and later died, while her husband and the driver were also injured.

The incident occurred while the car was travelling from Bengaluru towards Mysuru. The driver reportedly lost control while speeding on the expressway and crashed into the divider.

The impact sent the car off the flyover and into the underpass below.

A car plunged from a flyover into an underpass. While a woman inside the vehicle sustained serious injuries, the other two passengers escaped unharmed.

Locals and motorists who gathered at the scene alerted Mandya Central Police, who arrived shortly afterwards and inspected the site.

The woman sustained grievous injuries in the accident and was rushed to MIMS Hospital in Mandya along with her husband and the driver.

Her husband was reportedly distressed after witnessing her injuries.

Accidents Continue On Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

The accident has once again raised concerns over road safety on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, with police reportedly stating that overspeeding caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.