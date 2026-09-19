Namma Metro Phase 3: Why Bengaluru's Double-Decker Project Is Delayed

Bengaluru's Namma Metro is gearing up for its Phase 3 expansion, covering 44.65 km across two corridors. Although the Union government approved the project in August 2024 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in August 2025, civil construction work has yet to begin. BMRCL had started preparatory work while awaiting approvals, but changes to the proposed double-decker design have delayed the project's implementation. The Metro corporation is now considering a shorter double-decker stretch of around 11 km at key traffic bottlenecks, instead of the earlier 37-km plan.

The first corridor will connect JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura along the Outer Ring Road West, while the second will run from Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi Road. The two corridors will have 31 stations in total.

From 37 Km To 11 Km: Double-Decker Plan Changes

BMRCL had proposed a 37-km double-decker structure along the Phase 3 alignment, with a road flyover at the lower level and a Metro viaduct above it. However, following concerns raised by engineering consultancy RITES, BMRCL is now considering reducing the double-decker stretches to around 11 km and limiting them to major traffic bottlenecks instead of building them along the entire route.

Why Is RITES Concerned About The Double-Decker Plan?

RITES has raised concerns that adding continuous road capacity could encourage greater use of private vehicles, potentially working against the Metro's objective of shifting commuters towards public transport. The consultancy has also highlighted engineering and financial challenges associated with constructing a combined road and Metro structure.

35-Metre-High Structures: What Makes Construction Difficult?

At some major junctions, the combined road and Metro structure could rise to around 35 metres to cross existing flyovers and Metro corridors. RITES has flagged the height as a challenge for construction, operations and maintenance.

The project assessment puts the Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) of the Metro-only project at around 17%. According to reports on the RITES assessment, the figure falls below the 14% benchmark when the double-decker road component is included.

Several traffic bottlenecks along Bengaluru's western Outer Ring Road could influence the final selection of shorter double-decker stretches. These include Hebbal, BEL Circle, Goraguntepalya, Sumanahalli Cross, Nagarabhavi, Nayandahalli and Kamakya Junction. Sarakki Junction, the Delmia flyover stretch and the Vega City Mall area have also been identified as congestion points.

6-Lane Tunnel Road From Kanteerava Studio To BEL Circle

The double-decker proposal is not the only infrastructure plan being considered to address congestion in this part of Bengaluru. The Bangalore Development Authority has proposed a six-lane tunnel road from Kanteerava Studio to BEL Circle via Goraguntepalya and has invited tenders to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the project.