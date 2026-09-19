Jailer 2: Makers Reveal Suraj Venjaramoodu's First Look As Dileep

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18 (ANI): The makers of Jailer 2 have shared the first look of National Award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu from the film on Friday. Sun Pictures shared the first-look video of actor Suraj Venjaramoodu on his X handle, in which he was seen smoking a cigarette while showcasing his power. He will play the character of Dileep in the movie. The video was shared on the X handle of Sun Pictures. Introducing Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep from the world of #Jailer2 @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial #SurajVenjaramoodu @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah... twitter/fqPDTqHo18 - Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 18, 2026

Suraj Venjaramoodu joins returning core team

The actor is known for his work in films including 'Perariyathavar', 'Ivar Vivahitharayal', 'Oru Naal Varum', 'Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus', 'Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum', 'Vikruthi' and others. In the sequel to the blockbuster 'Jailer', Rajinikanth will return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, with Nelson Dilipkumar once again directing the film. Anirudh Ravichander is also back as the music composer.

High expectations for the sequel

The first part, Jailer, was released in 2023 and went on to become one of Rajinikanth's biggest hits. The success of the movie has raised expectations for its sequel, which has been among the most awaited Tamil films. The makers have already started building interest around Jailer 2 with promotional material, including an announcement teaser and the song 'Ala Bolelo'.

Expanded cast and release date

The sequel also has an expanded cast. Vijay Sethupathi is set to make a cameo appearance, while SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Vidya Balan, among others, are part of the film. With Rajinikanth returning as Muthuvel Pandian and the original team back for the sequel, Jailer 2 is set for a theatrical release on October 15. (ANI)

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