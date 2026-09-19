WATCH: Specially-Abled Student Performs To 'Naatu Naatu' In Front Of Army Officers In Baramulla

In a heartwarming yet unforgettable display of spirit, a specially-abled student, who is reportedly deaf and mute, delivered a mesmerizing performance to the song ' Naatu Naatu ' from the blockbuster movie RRR, capturing the attention of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Dagger Division in Baramulla.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially Instagram, a specially-abled student of the Northern Federation for the Blind, Deaf and Dumb in Baramulla was seen performing energetically in front of the Army officers, who were in attendance during a cultural programme organised for the students.

The Army officers of Dagger Division in Baramulla recently visited the institution to interact with the students and participate in the special event, which showcased the immense talent and resilience of the youth in the region.

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Specially-Abled Students' Performance Goes Viral

The Northern Federation for the Blind in Baramulla saw the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Dagger Division visit the institution, where he interacted with the students and witnessed their cultural performances.

The visit was reportedly part of the Indian Army's continuous outreach initiatives aimed at fostering community engagement, supporting education, and encouraging youth empowerment across Jammu and Kashmir. The student's energetic performance to the Oscar-winning song quickly became the highlight of the event,

In a viral video, a specially-abled student, who was in his school uniform, performed energetically to the 'Naatu Naatu' song from the blockbuster movie RRR, including the iconic steps of the track while matching the rhythm and inspiring everyone present. The performance drew applause from Major General Manoj Joshi and his team,

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A post shared by Yaqoob Lala (@yaqooblala123)

Baramulla is one of the key districts in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, witnessing steady development in infrastructure and public services while remaining an important gateway to the Kashmir Valley.

Major General Manoj Joshi and his team of Indian Army officials visited Northern Federation for the Blind, Deaf and Dumb in Baramulla on September 12, where they interacted with students and distributed food items and other essential materials.

Specially-Abled Student Mocked by Users

The performance by a specially-abled student in front of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Dagger Division in Baramulla, Major General Manoj Joshi, was heartwarming and widely appreciated, but the viral video also drew some insensitive reactions from social media users.

In the comment section of a video posted by Yaqoob Lala on his Instagram handle, the specially-abled student was mocked for his unique expression and dancing style.

The comments were directed at the student's performance, with some users making insensitive remarks. One user wrote,“You are doing great, don't do it again,” while another commented,“Kar yeh raha, sharam mujhe aa rahi.” One said,“Sharam se pasina utar raha mera,” while another added,“Maut aaye magar aisa confidence na aye.”

What should have been celebrated as a pure moment of joy, resilience, and uninhibited self-expression unfortunately became a target for online trolling. Even though some users highlighted the student's disability, his performance was a reminder that talent and self-expression can shine through regardless of physical or communication challenges.

Therefore, this touching moment underscores both the inspiring resilience of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing need for empathy and digital etiquette across social media platforms.

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