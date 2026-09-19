BMRCL Green Line Plan: 21 New Namma Metro Trains To Arrive By 2027

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has inducted its first new six-coach train on the 33-km Green Line connecting Madavara and Silk Institute. The CRRC-Titagarh train entered revenue service after receiving safety authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). BMRCL has received four of the 21 new trainsets planned for the Green Line, with the remaining trains expected to arrive in phases until the second quarter of 2027.

CMRS Gives Safety Clearance

BMRCL received CMRS authorisation to induct and operate the new CRRC-Titagarh Distance-to-Go (DTG) trains on the Green Line. The four trainsets received so far will be introduced progressively into revenue service.

Focus On Maintenance Of Older Trains

The new trains will also support the maintenance of older Phase 1 trains. These trains have undergone years of continuous operations and require major maintenance, with each train needing around 15 days for the process. The new trainsets will allow BMRCL to withdraw older trains for scheduled maintenance without disrupting services.

21 New Trains By 2027

BMRCL plans to receive all 21 CRRC-Titagarh six-coach trains by the second quarter of 2027. The trains will be deployed exclusively on the Green Line, with maintenance centralised at the Peenya depot. The remaining 20 trainsets are being manufactured at Titagarh Rail Systems' plant in Uttarpara, West Bengal.

Existing Trains To Move To Purple Line

Once the new fleet is inducted, BMRCL plans to gradually shift the 17 existing BEML trainsets operating on the Green Line to the Purple Line, which connects Challaghatta and Whitefield. The move is expected to increase train availability on the busier corridor.

Daily Ridership Nears 10 Lakh

Bengaluru Metro currently operates 57 trains across the Purple and Green lines. Each six-coach train can carry around 2,002 passengers. Daily ridership has reached around 10 lakh passenger trips, with peak-hour crowding remaining a concern. BMRCL has said the existing signalling system supports a three-minute train interval, while reducing it to two minutes would require an upgrade to the signalling system.