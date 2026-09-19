Trane Technologies Named To TIME's World's Best Companies List Ranked Third On 3BL's 2026 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

MENAFN - 3BL) SWORDS, Ireland, September 17, 2026 /3BL/ -Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized for its continued leadership in sustainability and transparency, earning a place on TIME's 2026 World's Best Companies list for the fourth consecutive year. Trane Technologies also ranked third overall on 3BL's 2026 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, marking the company's seventh consecutive year on the list.

TIME's 2026 World's Best Companies list is based on a comprehensive analysis of top-performing global companies across employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency. 3BL's 2026 100 Best Corporate Citizens list evaluates companies based on non-financial disclosures and performance across areas including community impact, employee relations and environmental stewardship.

“We're honored to be recognized by TIME and 3BL for the impact our team is making every day,” said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies.“These recognitions reflect our purpose-driven strategy and the values that drive how we lead and operate. We believe strong performance and sustainable innovation go hand in hand, and we're proud to create lasting value through both.”

These latest honors add to Trane Technologies' strong track record of third-party recognition for leadership in sustainability, culture, ethics and innovation. In 2026, the company was also ranked No. 17 overall in the Just 100, marking its fifth consecutive year of recognition.

Trane Technologies also earned a CDP Climate Score of A for the fourth consecutive year, was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the third consecutive year and was included on FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list for the 14th consecutive year.



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About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.