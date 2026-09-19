Putting People First: Strengthening Communities Through Purpose Driven Action

Across our business, volunteerism is one of the ways our teams turn our values into action and drive meaningful progress through employee engagement and community involvement.

Around the world, our people contribute their time, skills, and energy through hands‐on volunteering, mentorship, local partnerships, and community‐led initiatives - helping strengthen the communities where we operate.

Spotlight on progress: Community impact across APAC

In 2025, our APAC region led the way in community engagement, driven by the passion and dedication of teams across China and Malaysia. Together, they delivered meaningful impact - supporting education, health, sustainability, and inclusion initiatives that strengthen communities and create lasting change.

In China, our teams were recognized for the fourth consecutive year with two prestigious Sustainable Responsibility awards for the Act for A Better Future volunteer campaign. Since 2022, this program has engaged more than 4,000 employees across over 20 initiatives, supporting education, health, and environmental protection- particularly for migrant and rural children. These efforts reflect a deep commitment to creating opportunity where it's needed most.

In Malaysia, more than 200 volunteers delivered high‐impact initiatives across education, health, sustainability, and inclusion. Their efforts contributed significantly to APAC's 7,990 volunteer hours in 2025 and earned recognition from AMCHAM CARES - underscoring the power of collective action and community partnership.

In Kuala Lumpur, creativity and sustainability came together at the Hats Off to a Greener Future Annual Dinner. Our volunteers participated in the One World, One Rhythm Sustainability Musical Competition, where teams transformed environmental consciousness into art. From eco-inspired hats crafted from recycled materials to beautifully choreographed dances showcasing cultural storytelling, our people demonstrated their commitment to celebrating a more sustainable future.

Across APAC, these initiatives demonstrate how purpose‐driven volunteerism strengthens communities while reinforcing our culture of care. By empowering our people to take action locally, we are helping advance a more sustainable future across the communities where we live and work.