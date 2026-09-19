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Trusted Chemistry In Action: Chemours Driving Innovation For Fluoropolymers


2026-09-19 04:06:51
(MENAFN- 3BL) At Chemours we take a rigorous, science-based approach to evaluating alternative polymerization technologies for use in our fluoropolymer manufacturing processes. Recognizing that no single approach fits all, we tailor our methods to the unique chemistry and performance needs of every product. We evaluate the viability of these alternative technologies against the following four key criteria:

Demonstrated improvement in the environmental footprint of the new technology, relative to the existing technology Minimization of unidentified byproduct formation, as confirmed through comprehensive analytical methods Ability to meet customer and end-use processing and application performance needs Assurance of technical feasibility at commercial manufacturing scale

If the alternative technology fails to meet all four of these criteria, we do not move forward with the next stage of development. This holistic, multi-dimensional assessment allows us to advance technologies responsibly and helps ensure we don't compromise sustainability, product performance, and reliability.

For example, in 2025 Chemours launched VitonTM FWRD Advanced Polymer Architecture (APA) fluoroelastomers after testing confirmed that the alternative manufacturing technology met all four of the criteria listed above while maintaining exceptional performance standards and alignment with our sustainability goals.

Regardless of the technology used, we implement advanced emissions reduction technologies, rigorous byproduct process analytics, and seek to continuously improve.

Learn more about our efforts to control fluorinated organic compound emissions in Chemours' 2025 Sustainability Report.

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3BL

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