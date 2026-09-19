Trusted Chemistry In Action: Chemours Driving Innovation For Fluoropolymers
If the alternative technology fails to meet all four of these criteria, we do not move forward with the next stage of development. This holistic, multi-dimensional assessment allows us to advance technologies responsibly and helps ensure we don't compromise sustainability, product performance, and reliability.
For example, in 2025 Chemours launched VitonTM FWRD Advanced Polymer Architecture (APA) fluoroelastomers after testing confirmed that the alternative manufacturing technology met all four of the criteria listed above while maintaining exceptional performance standards and alignment with our sustainability goals.
Regardless of the technology used, we implement advanced emissions reduction technologies, rigorous byproduct process analytics, and seek to continuously improve.
Learn more about our efforts to control fluorinated organic compound emissions in Chemours' 2025 Sustainability Report.
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