CVS Health Redevelops Soccer Pitch Alongside Seattle Reign FC And The RAVE Foundation

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

The new mini-pitch brings safe access to play to Orchards Elementary School in Vancouver, WA, as part of CVS Health's multi-year field revitalization commitment

WOONSOCKET, R.I., September 18, 2026 /3BL/ - CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS ) announced it has redeveloped a mini soccer pitch in collaboration with Seattle Reign FC and the club's charitable arm, the RAVE Foundation. The mini-pitch, which is located at Orchards Elementary in Vancouver, WA, is now open to provide students with an accessible, welcoming space to play. This project is an extension of CVS Health's ongoing sponsorship of Seattle Reign FC, which was announced earlier this year and is rooted in a shared commitment to advancing the health of individuals and communities through sport.

“Every child deserves opportunities to be active, connect with others and experience the benefits of play, and this new mini-pitch will provide a welcoming space for students and families at Orchards Elementary to come together,” said Amoos Bajwa, Region Director, CVS Health.“We're proud to partner with the Seattle Reign and RAVE Foundation on a project that supports youth wellbeing, encourages healthy, active lifestyles and helps strengthen community connections.”

“We're grateful to CVS Health for its investment in this mini-pitch and its commitment to creating more opportunities for young people to play, connect and thrive”, said Courtney Carter, Chief Revenue Officer, Seattle Reign FC.“Collaborations like this allow us to bring the game beyond the stadium and directly into the communities we serve. Alongside RAVE Foundation, we're proud to provide Orchards Elementary students and families with a safe, welcoming space to play and help build healthier, stronger communities through soccer.”

The mini-pitch's opening was officially commemorated on Friday, September 4th, through a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring Seattle Reign FC star Jordyn Bugg, as well as representatives from CVS Health, RAVE Foundation, Orchards Elementary and more, followed by free play on the new pitch and activities for children and families. Going forward, the mini-pitch will serve as a community space for ongoing health, wellness and youth development programming led by Seattle Reign FC and RAVE Foundation partners.

“We are proud to open RAVE Foundation's 47th mini-pitch at Orchards Elementary alongside Seattle Reign FC and CVS Health. This field is part of our statewide commitment to invest in 52 mini-pitches by the end of 2026, helping more children play soccer for free in their own communities,” said Midori Hobbs, Associate Executive Director of RAVE Foundation.

The Orchards Elementary location marks the next chapter of CVS Health's multi-year field revitalization commitment, which includes previously announced multi-use field redevelopment projects at Garfield Park Bridge Spot in Washington, D.C, and Pantera Park in Diamond Bar, CA.

CVS Health is dedicated to supporting Washington markets on and off the pitch. In 2024, the company helped generate $1.4B in annual economic impact across Washington state, provided over $22.5M in community support and supported and sustained over 4,500 jobs.

To learn more about CVS Health's ongoing commitment to strengthen its communities through soccer, visit .

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About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About Seattle Reign FC

Seattle Reign FC was established in 2012 as a founding member of the National Women's Soccer League. The NWSL is widely considered to be the most competitive women's professional soccer league in the world. Since the inaugural season in 2013, the club captured the NWSL Shield three times, while making three appearances in the NWSL Championship and eight appearances in the NWSL postseason. Reign FC plays its home matches at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington and trains at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington.

About RAVE Foundation

RAVE Foundation, the official charitable partner of Seattle Reign FC and Seattle Sounders FC, uses soccer as a vehicle to inspire youth and strengthen communities throughout Washington state. Through investments in free-play spaces, soccer programming, and more, RAVE works to ensure that every child has the opportunity to play. RAVE will achieve its goal of opening 52 mini-pitches by the end of 2026 and is building on that momentum with a commitment to open 100 fields by 2031.

Media Contact

Sharita Doerga

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