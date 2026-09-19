Eaton Named To 100 Best Corporate Citizens List For Sustainability Progress And Transparency

MENAFN - 3BL) DUBLIN, September 18, 2026 /3BL/– Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced it has been named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media. The recognition reflects Eaton's continued progress embedding sustainability across its operations, innovation strategy and customer solutions as demand for reliable, efficient and sustainable power continues to grow.

“We're honored to be recognized among the 100 Best Corporate Citizens,” said Harold Jones, chief sustainability officer and chief of staff, Eaton.“Sustainability is not a separate initiative at Eaton - it is embedded in how we innovate, operate and grow. As demand for power accelerates, we're focused on helping customers use power more efficiently, strengthen resilience and reduce their environmental footprint, while continuing to advance our own goals with transparency and accountability.”

Eaton's 2025 Sustainability Report, published earlier this year, highlights measurable progress across the company's sustainability priorities. Since 2018, Eaton has reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 40%. The company also certified 86% of sites as zero waste to landfill, and achieved a“Performer” sustainability rating, Eaton's standard for improved sustainability performance, for 96% of new products.

This year's 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking reviewed the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in America and increased the weight of factors within the environment and human rights pillars, sharpening the ranking's focus on how companies assess, disclose, and mitigate risk in those areas.

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2026 ranking and methodology visit: .

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit . Follow us on LinkedIn.