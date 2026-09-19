Collecting Creativity: Meet Jalyn Prewitt

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I've always been a busy bee, collecting as many hobbies and random skillsets that could fit into my daily life. If something can fit into my day, I'll find a way to make it part of my world. As a child, I jumped from sketching to chasing the sun on my bike to reading 750+ page books at record speed. I rarely met a thing I didn't like-and many of them stuck into my young adulthood. Pushing and pulling me towards various professional pathways along the way. After a brief“gap year” working the front desk at my alma mater, I stumbled into the world of copywriting. The deeper I've gone, the more the craft continues to surprise me, and the more my own skills keep evolving right alongside it. At this stage in my career, I don't feel like just a writer, but someone really leaning into the strategic execution and cultural stickiness of the full vision; a more fragmented experience that allows more of that“collect 'em all” mentality of my childhood to show up here.

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Which tools or systems are essential to your day-to-day work?

Before anything else, my favorite tools are my paper planner, notebooks, and pens. I also love a clean word document to help me create anew (even if a doc already exists, sometimes you just got to see a clean page for fresh ideas). As our company evolves, I find myself using our AI tools in creative ways. And sometimes, my AI coworker gets my first pass ideas. The ones that are hilariously bad, but necessary to find the sticky ones. In a remote-first workplace, it's nice to weed through the junk before finding time with my equally busy human coworkers to further ideate.

Oh, and Slack. I love her dearly.

What's a recent creative challenge you solved in an unexpected way?

The word "daddy." It's right there in our name. And for years, so many talented folks felt like we should lean into it. The question was never if. It was how. So, I wrote daddy-ified scripts that never made it beyond internal reviews. Hinting, winking. Then the window opened. Culture was ready, Walton Goggins was having his moment, and we went for it. The Daddy of Domains script was that moment for me. I wrote the initial draft, then leaned on my creative partner (Shoutout, Yu Chang) and leaders to help evolve it. That was the unexpected part of the solve, really. Not one perfect draft (there's no such thing!) but doing it as a group and trusting that initial vision to get us there.

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How do you maintain GoDaddy's brand voice while still pushing creative boundaries?

In all my past lives, my process is to treat brand voice like a personality, not a script. Once you know who GoDaddy is (confident, in your corner, cautiously audacious), you can seamlessly walk that personality into rooms it's never been. The boundaries adapt. The voice evolves. But it will always feel right in the end.

How has ERG involvement influenced your time at GoDaddy?

GoDaddy Black in Tech (GDBIT) taught me confidence before a job title could. Through programs like Scholarship Committee and GDBIT Book Club, I found networks with people that I may have never known.

It's been an honor to be part of our community of talented, warm-hearted, and powerful GDBIT folks.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

Time passes anyway. I say it out loud at least twice a day. It simultaneously reminds me to pick up and keep chasing after my goals, or slow down to take in the moment.

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