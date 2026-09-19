Keybank Foundation Invests $225,000 In Denver Scholarship Foundation Family Engagement Initiative

MENAFN - 3BL) Denver Scholarship Foundation (DSF) has received a $225,000 impact investment from the KeyBank Foundation to expand parent and family engagement programs that support college access, persistence and career success for Denver students.

The funding will help DSF strengthen programming, community partnerships and resources designed to make family engagement a key factor in student educational attainment and workforce success. Founded in 2006, DSF works with Denver Public Schools students to provide college and career advising, scholarships and support services. Since its inception, the organization has served more than 64,000 students and supported more than 11,600 graduates during and after college.

The investment comes as Colorado employers increasingly seek workers with postsecondary credentials. According to DSF, 98 percent of top family-sustaining wage jobs in Colorado require education beyond high school, making support systems for students more important than ever. Eighty-seven percent of DSF scholars are first-generation college students.

"Families are among the most important influences in a student's educational journey," said Chris Picardi, KeyBank Colorado Market President. "We are proud to support DSF's efforts to equip families with the information, resources and support they need to help students achieve their educational and career goals."

DSF plans to use the funding to expand parent and family resources, improve program measurement, strengthen workforce readiness programming and create additional opportunities for family engagement.

"Families are a powerful part of a student's success story. For many of the students we serve, especially first-generation college students, family encouragement and support can make a profound difference in navigating the path to and through higher education," said Lorii Rabinowitz, Chief Executive Officer of DSF. "Thanks to KeyBank's investment, we can deepen our engagement with parents and caregivers, provide them with the tools and resources they need, and strengthen the network of support that helps students achieve their educational and career goals."

Brianna Hein, KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer, said the investment reflects the bank's commitment to expanding educational and economic opportunities throughout Colorado.