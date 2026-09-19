Our People: Transport Driver Brett Tallant's Dedication To Safety Earns National Recognition

Lead Transport Driver Brett Tallant was recognized by the Dave Fons Memorial Fund for his commitment to safety, excellence and integrity. Tallant credits continued training and support from Marathon with helping him stay prepared and keep himself and others safe on the road. After nearly a decade with Marathon, Tallant says he remains proud of his work and the responsibility that comes with being a professional driver.

Lead Transport Driver Brett Tallant, based at Marathon Petroleum's Romulus, Michigan, trucking fleet, was recently recognized by the Dave Fons Memorial Fund for his commitment to safety, excellence and integrity.

Tallant, who has driven for Marathon Petroleum for nearly a decade, was selected for the nonprofit organization's July award. In addition to receiving a small monetary award, he was featured on the fund's social media channels.

“It was very unexpected, but it made me so proud at the same time,” Tallant said.“I just come to work every day and do my best, knowing the great responsibility I have behind the wheel of my truck.”

Tallant was nominated for the award by his supervisor, who highlighted his determination to live out Marathon Petroleum's Core Values, particularly Excellence, Integrity, and Safety & Environmental Stewardship.

“Brett consistently demonstrates the excellence, integrity and commitment to safety we expect from our professional drivers,” said George Szymanski, Transport Operations Manager for Marathon Petroleum's Eastern Michigan Region.“He approaches every day with care and professionalism, and this recognition is well deserved. We're proud to have him representing our Romulus team and Marathon Petroleum.”

The Dave Fons Memorial Fund was established in 2017 following the death of Dave Fons in a traffic crash near Fort Myers, Florida. Fons, who worked in the construction and aggregate industry, was visiting his son and family when his vehicle was struck by a fully loaded dump truck that failed to stop at a red light.

In the days following the crash, his family created the fund to help prevent similar tragedies and support other families affected by them. That effort has grown into a broader campaign focused on improving truck safety through advocacy, awareness, education and training, while also recognizing professional drivers who make safety a priority.

“This award reflects the values my father lived by and the mission our family continues in his memory,” said Garrett Fons, President of the Dave Fons Memorial Fund and Dave's eldest son.“By recognizing professional drivers like Brett who make safety a priority every day, we hope to celebrate the people who are setting a positive example and helping make our roads safer for everyone.”

That commitment has been tested on the road. Tallant himself was sideswiped by an out-of-control driver while driving an MPC transport, a situation in which he was praised for his response and quick actions to avoid any further incident while working to keep those around him safe.

“Safety and training are so important because I want to know I'm prepared for whatever I might encounter on the road,” Tallant said.“It's not just about keeping myself safe. It's about doing everything I can to make sure everyone around me gets home safely, too.”

Tallant said it helps to work for a company that provides its drivers with continued training and support, as well as the tools and resources they need to stay prepared and safe on the road.

“I can't say enough how much I enjoy what I do,” Tallant said.“And knowing Marathon supports us and gives us what we need to do our jobs safely means a lot to me.”

When he's not behind the wheel of his transport truck, Tallant and his wife of 23 years, Renae, enjoy the Michigan outdoors, whether it's camping, fishing or spending time with their two adult sons.

“It's incredible what I get to see on a daily basis while I'm on the road, and while I truly enjoy what I do, this job also gives me the time and space to enjoy life with my loved ones,” Tallant said.“You can't beat that.”

Marathon Petroleum's Transportation & Rail Community Giving Committee also provided a grant to the Dave Fons Memorial Fund in support of its recent golf tournament, which raises funds for truck safety education, driver support and resources for accident survivors.