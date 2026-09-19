FCRA Bill 2026: JPC Holds Maiden Meeting, Home Sec Briefs Panel

The newly constituted Parliamentary Joint Committee examining the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 held its maiden meeting in New Delhi today. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan delivered a comprehensive briefing to the panel members, detailing the primary rationale, objectives, and broader policy framework driving the proposed legislative changes. The briefing focused on how the proposed amendments are expected to reshape compliance, operational transparency, and financial oversight for non-governmental organisations (NGOs), educational institutions, think tanks, and other entities operating on foreign grants.

Following the meeting, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who chairs the panel, noted that discussions were productive and that members across party lines actively participated. "The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. MPs raised questions. We have the mandate to submit the report before Winter Session. We will succeed in doing that," Sanjay Jaiswal told ANI.

Bill's Legislative Journey

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was referred to the JPC during the recently concluded Monsoon Session for detailed examination. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had moved the motion in the Lok Sabha.

The JPC has been tasked with examining the provisions of the Bill and is required to submit its report to Parliament by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026. The quorum for the committee's sittings has been fixed at one-third of its total membership.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25. The revised FCRA Rules, 2026 were notified on June 22.

Contrasting Views on Amendments

Opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress, opposed the proposed amendments and alleged that they could be used to target NGOs, minority institutions and organisations receiving foreign contributions.

The government has maintained that the proposed amendments seek to strengthen oversight and ensure transparency in the use of foreign contributions, while preventing their misuse or diversion in ways that could affect national interest.

Strengthening Oversight and Transparency

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign funds by individuals, associations, and companies in India to ensure foreign funding does not adversely affect internal security or national interests.

The 2026 bill introduces stricter reporting protocols for organisations receiving foreign grants to ensure end-use accountability. It proposes digitised compliance workflows for NGOs, research bodies, and universities to reduce administrative delays, and tightens oversight mechanisms to prevent misuse or diversion of foreign funds into non-designated activities.

The Joint Committee is mandated to complete stakeholder consultations and present its final report to Parliament prior to the upcoming Winter Session. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)