Bengaluru Smart Parking: AI-Based System To Launch In Jayanagar, Check Details

Bengaluru is set to take a major step towards easing the daily parking woes faced by motorists, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) preparing to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based smart parking system in Jayanagar. The initiative aims to bring greater discipline to on-street parking, help motorists identify available parking spaces in real time and reduce random or improper parking on busy roads. The civic body has partnered with Park Lens for the project and is working with the Bengaluru Traffic Police and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) to prepare for the rollout.

Angular Parking System

As part of the initiative, authorities have decided to introduce an angular parking system to prevent random and cross-parking on roads. The designated layout is expected to make better use of available road space while ensuring that vehicles can be taken out without obstructing other parked vehicles.

The system will initially be implemented on selected roads in Jayanagar as part of a pilot project. Based on the response from motorists and the performance of the system, BBMP plans to consider expanding it to other areas.

AI Cameras And QR Code Payments

Park Lens will deploy a network of AI-enabled cameras to identify vacant parking spaces in real time. The cameras will monitor the designated parking spaces and provide information on their availability.

Motorists using the designated parking spaces will be required to scan a QR code at the location and pay the applicable parking fee through UPI. The digital payment must be completed within the first five minutes of parking the vehicle.

Fines And Wheel Clamps For Violations

The smart parking system will monitor violations related to non-payment and overstaying. Authorities have identified two categories of violations:

Unpaid Violation:This applies when a motorist fails to pay the parking fee within the stipulated time.

Overstay Violation: This applies when a vehicle remains parked beyond the paid period without the motorist extending the digital parking session.

In such cases, the system will automatically alert the authorities. Officials will then reach the location, place a wheel clamp on the vehicle and issue a penalty. The vehicle can be released only after the applicable fine is paid.

BESCOM And Traffic Police Support

BBMP has sought BESCOM's support to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for the AI-enabled cameras. The cameras will be installed on existing street light poles, allowing the civic body to make use of the available infrastructure.

BBMP Commissioner K.N. Ramesh recently chaired a meeting with Traffic Police and BESCOM officials to discuss the implementation of the smart parking system. He said the civic body would initially conduct a pilot project on selected main roads in Jayanagar before considering a wider rollout.

Additional Commissioner Dr. Naveen Kumar Raju, Traffic DCP Gopal Byakod and other senior officials attended the meeting.